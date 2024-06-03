81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team Soldiers past and present commemorate 20 year anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom deployment

20 years ago, more than 3,000 Washington Army National Guard members from the 81st Brigade Combat Team took part in the largest deployment of Washington National Guard members since World War II. On June 1, 2024, more than 350 family members, friends and soldiers, both past and present, gathered at Raven Hall on Camp Murray for a chance to reconnect during “Raven Rendezvous”.



In February 2004 more than 3,000 Guard members were joined by friends and family at the Tacoma Dome for a farewell ceremony as the 81st Brigade Combat Team prepared to deploy for Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. The Rendezvous event at Raven Hall wasn’t just a reunion, it was a chance for Washington National Guard leadership to thank members that served during the 81st deployments in 2004-2005 and 2009-2010.



“The Brigade is such a large footprint in our state and so when the Brigade was gone during those two mobilizations, it really was a significant number of Guard members from our state not available for our state missions,” said Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard. “That is just a testament to the critical role the Brigade plays in the state.”



The 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, a pillar of the Washington Army National Guard, has consistently answered the call of duty for the nation and Washington State. This unit, which represents half of the Washington Army National Guard’s 6000 soldiers, has been instrumental in numerous missions at home and abroad. Current soldiers warmly welcomed their past and present counterparts, offering a variety of engaging activities. The museum displays and static displays from the units provided a glimpse into the unit's rich history and current operations. Games and activities for families added a festive touch, while partnerships with the local guard community ensured a plentiful supply of food and refreshments.



“Being here today was really great getting to see so many old friends,” said Evertt Wilson, former Delta Company, 181 Brigade Support Battalion supply sergeant.



Soldiers past and present echoed a shared sentiment of pride and lifelong connection within the 81st and its alumni. This was palpable throughout the event in the pictures, presentations, speeches, and memories shared with the Brigade’s family and friends.



“The Guard is a family,” said Col. (Ret) Ronald Kapral, former 81st Brigade commander. “You go twenty years, and when you meet each other again, it's like you never left.”



Leaders and Alumni of this esteemed organization are filled with hope and anticipation, eager to build on this tradition of rendezvous and connections in the coming years, fostering a sense of optimism and excitement for the future and remembering to honor our past.



“Here's what I really want to thank you for: establishing the start plan for what has become the new Washington Army National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Bret D. Daugherty, adjutant general of the Washington National Guard. “[We are] no longer a strategic reserve, we are an operational force and continue to deploy even today and you were the start point. Since the 81st first mobilized and deployed to active duty in 2004, we’ve gone on to mobilize more than12,000 soldier out of our 6,000-person organization here in Washington.”



Story by CPT Brenden Shallow, 122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

