Employee Spotlight: Steve Riedmiller - The Mainstay of Operational Readiness at Naval Air Station Point Mugu

by Robert Medina, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Public Affairs



At Naval Supply Systems Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (NAVSUP FLCSD) Site Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), excellence isn't just a goal; it's the standard. Steve Riedmiller, a material handler, is a key player in maintaining this standard. His precision, dedication, and expertise are not just essential to achieving excellence at Naval Air Station (NAS) Point Mugu, CA, they are directly responsible for the operational readiness of Naval aircraft, a critical tool of our national defense.



Mr. Riedmiller's role in the issue department of the Point Mugu warehouse is not just about ensuring the Aviation Support Department receives the right part at the right time. It's about navigating the unique challenges that come with maintaining the operational readiness of Naval aircraft. His meticulous attention to detail and use of the Navy Enterprise Resource Planning system ensures the logistics process runs smoothly and efficiently, a feat that is not easy in such a complex environment.



Mr. Riedmiller's role involves performing the pick process to issue materials to customers, a task he executes with strict adherence to established audit and standard operating procedures. His expertise has earned him the status of local subject matter expert within the issue department, making him an indispensable team member.



Mr. Riedmiller's commitment to excellence and his value to the NAVSUP FLCSD team highlight his ability to manage these tasks precisely. As NAVSUP FLCSD continues to support Naval operations globally, the dedication and skill of professionals like Mr. Riedmiller are crucial. His unwavering commitment and expertise exemplify the high standards of NAVSUP's mission to deliver exceptional logistical support to the Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 18:26 Story ID: 473050 Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Employee Spotlight: Steve Riedmiller - The Mainstay of Operational Readiness at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.