377th SFG holds heritage all-call honoring history

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M.—The 377th Security Forces Group held a heritage all-call honoring their unit’s historic past at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., June 3-4, 2024.



The all-call featured remarks from Col. Amy Rivera, 377th Security Forces Group commander, and presentations from guest speakers about their time in service, the history of the 377 SFG and the significance of its combat history in the Vietnam War.



One of the guest speakers was retired U.S. Air Force Col. Hart J. Guenther, current Air Force Security Forces Association Chapter 1 treasurer, who spoke about the creation of the 377 Air Police Squadron in Vietnam and his time serving in the unit.



According to Guenther’s presentation, the 377 Security Forces Squadron was formerly constituted as the 377 APS, and was activated and organized on April 8, 1966. This squadron’s primary mission was to facilitate the security and operational control of tactical units operating aircraft at Tan Son Nhut Airfield, South Vietnam.



During its time in Vietnam, the 377 APS, now 377 SFS, defended the Tan Son Nhut Airfield against multiple attacks, with two major assaults occurring on Dec. 4, 1966, and Jan. 31, 1968. The 1968 attack is otherwise known as the “Tet Offensive”, as it occurred during the lunar new year, or “Tet” holiday. During this attack, the North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces launched a coordinated attack against several targets in South Vietnam, including Tan Son Nhut Airfield where the 377th was stationed. The U.S. forces, including the 377 APS, and South Vietnamese militaries sustained heavy losses before successfully repelling the assault.



For its service in 1966-1968, the 377 APS was presented with the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards with Combat “V” Device and a Presidential Unit Citation for its heroic and remarkable actions.



On March 28, 1973, the 377 APS was inactivated, and after several redesignations and activations, the 377th Security Forces Squadron was redesignated to its current glory on July 1, 1997.



To this day, the impressive history and lineage of the 377 SFG brings honor to the unit. In recognition of this, Chief master Sgt. Daniel Magas, 377 SFG senior enlisted leader, conceived the idea and, in partnership with the AFSFA and a long-time companion and patch designer, developed the patch presented during the heritage all-calls. All 600 Kirtland defenders will wear these patches for the next 30 days.



Rivera impressed upon defenders the importance of the patch they would don.



“This 377 SFG heritage patch honors our rich legacy as one of the most combat proven security forces units in the Air Force,” said Rivera. “As you wear the patch this month, you demonstrate the pride and symbolism from this unit’s highly decorated past and carry it into the future. You are our most important resource as you carry on the traditions of combat proven security and law enforcement.”



As Rivera eloquently ended her closing remarks, she instilled in the crowd that the 377 SFG defenders continue to secure the legacy of their proud unit’s history at Kirtland Air Force Base today, tomorrow and for years to come.