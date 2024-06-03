Air Force Reserve Airmen nominates civilian employer for ESGR Seven Seals Award

Courtesy Photo | Caryl Hill, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Southern Region director, Senior...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Caryl Hill, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Southern Region director, Senior Airman Arthur Tovar, 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron Air Force Reservist, Ms. Nancy Olguin, Sunglass Hut manager, Ms. Kerry Reyna, ESGR Awards Team Leader and Mr. Sergio Hernandez, Sunglass Hut manager, gather April 19, 2024 after Olguin receives the Seven Seals Award. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Department of Defense honored Ms. Nancy Olguin, Sunglass Hut manager, with the Seven Seals Award, Apr. 19. The award recognizes noteworthy individuals or organizational achievements and initiatives that promote and support National Guard and Reserve members. It is the broadest ESGR award for employers who support their Guard and Reserve members.



Olguin was nominated for the award by her employee, Senior Airman Arthur Tovar, an Air Force Reservist with the 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.



She received the Seven Seals Award at the Sunglass Hut® store located in the JBSA-Fort Sam Houston’s Base Exchange. Ms. Caryl Hill, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Southern Region director, and Ms. Kerry Reyna, ESGR Awards Team Leader, presented the award.



Tovar heard about the Seven Seals Award program during his stint in the 433rd AW Development and Training Flight (DT&F). The program prepares Air Force Reserve members mentally and physically for the transition from civilian life to military service.



“I nominated my supervisor because she is one of the few who pushed me and supported me through my enlistment process and cares so much about the military and our way of life and how much we go through,” said Tovar.



He also praised Olguin for her assistance and understanding, “She made me realize that the military would help me travel, and network, meet people and she also helped me set up my future.”



Sunglass Hut® is an international retailer of sunglasses and sunglasses accessories, founded in 1971 in Miami, Florida. It is part of the Italian-based Luxottica Group, the world’s largest eyewear company.