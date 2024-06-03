Security Force Assistance Command welcomes new commander amid ongoing global security force assistance efforts

FORT LIBERTY—Security Force Assistance command welcomed a new commander at the Eternal Flame Tuesday, June 4, 2024, as one of the U.S. Army’s newest organizations continues global security force assistance efforts alongside allies and partners.



Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command, hosted the change of command, marking the passing of the torch from Maj. Gen. Donn H. Hill to Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Lambert.



“Advisors around the world are carrying the torch - leading, engaging and building multinational teams in support of the Joint Force on mountains, deserts and training areas. They ensure that we have the access, capabilities and the influence right now to be ready to fight when the time comes.” said Smith.



“It certainly takes exceptional Soldiers to do this work and a special type of commander to lead this organization, and in the past 2 years that has been Donn.”



Maj. Gen. Hill dedicated 34 years of exemplary service to the U.S. Army, leaving an enduring legacy of leadership, integrity and commitment. Throughout his distinguished career, Maj. Gen. Hill served in various command and staff positions, demonstrating exceptional competence, strategic acumen and unwavering dedication to the nation's defense.



Hill stood up 2nd SFAB, stationed at Ft. Liberty, in 2017. And, he has been a vital part of the SFABs’ continuous transformation.



“We were created to meet a critical need for the Army. Our Advisor teams continue to be the leading edge of campaigning in the competition environment while we simultaneously build critical capability alongside our allies and partners in conflict,” said Hill. “It was an honor to be a part of that work from the beginning, and I look forward to seeing how it progresses in the coming years.



Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert brings a wealth of experience and a new perspective to the security force assistance enterprise. Most recently, he served as the Deputy Commanding General for Support for V Corps, a forward-based unit in Poland, enhancing security in the region and reassuring our NATO allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to NATO and its partners in Europe.



As he assumes his new role, Lambert is committed to maintaining the high standards of excellence set by Hill while continuing to transform the security force assistance brigades toward new achievements.



“I'm grateful that our Army recognizes the incredible contributions of professional Advisors across the globe and throughout the spectrum of conflict like the one standing before you today, and I'm honored for the opportunity to lead this strategically important command,” said Lambert.



Although a new commander stands in front of the troops today, the mission continues to burn bright and everlasting - SFABs will continue to assess, support, liaise and advise allies and partners across the globe.

