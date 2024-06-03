McChord Airmen partner with Coast Guard Base Seattle for leadership training course

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Julius A. Kolb Airmen Leadership School (ALS) instructors were welcomed onto Coast Guard Base Seattle to a teach a leadership course, May 22, 2024. Following years of Coast Guardsmen attending the Air Force’s five-week long course at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the instructors wanted to bring a class to the USCG base for a day.



According to McChord ALS commandant, Master Sgt. Jennylyn Cabanilla, this collaborative effort marks a significant step in strengthening inter-service relationships and enhancing leadership skills among Coast Guard Sentinels. The training aims to equip Coast Guard personnel with advanced leadership techniques and to foster a culture of excellence and cooperation between the two branches. This initiative underscores the commitment of both services to continue the professional development and readiness of service members.



“The relationship between the Coast Guard and the Air Force is extremely important to us,” said U.S. Coast Guard Command Master Chief Jesse Duff, the command master chief of USCG Base Seattle. “The Air Force has the resources and experience in providing high quality military education, so we get a lot out of being able to participate in these professional education programs.”



Throughout the class, instructors delved into three key topics essential for effective leadership development. The first concept known as the "Five Gears," focused on productivity levels conducive to learn collaboration, the second on emotional intelligence, and lastly the “Five Leadership Voices” focused on recognizing distinct communication styles and learning how to leverage them to enhance team dynamics and effectiveness.



According to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephanie Clardy, 62d Airlift Wing Julius A. Kolb Airmen Leadership School instructor, the Airmen appreciate the Coast Guardsmen’s perspective during the ALS course on McChord.

The relationship between the Airmen and the Coast Guard Sentinels has grown strong, evidenced by their consistent attendance at the course and their appreciation for the knowledge the instructors provide. Clardy emphasized how joint partnerships are vital for Airmen; and show when challenges arise it’s an opportunity for cooperation and growth.



This is the first time ALS instructors have traveled outside of McChord to teach a course like this to Coast Guardsmen.



“The goal is to extend this opportunity beyond the Coast Guard, but to civilians, law enforcement, and fire departments,” said Clardy.

