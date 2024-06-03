Presidio of Monterey hosts baby shower for new and expecting parents

Photo By Jennifer Leggett | Grace Maravilla, the New Parent Support Program Nurse and a 19-year military spouse,...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Leggett | Grace Maravilla, the New Parent Support Program Nurse and a 19-year military spouse, speaks to nearly 40 new and expecting parents about NPSP events and resources available at a baby shower at the General Stilwell Community Center, Presidio of Monterey, Calif., May 24. see less | View Image Page

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (June 4, 2024) — The Presidio of Monterey’s New Parent Support Program held a baby shower for new and expecting parents on May 24, at the General Stilwell Community Center. Nearly 40 families participated in several rounds of baby bingo and a raffle and learned more about community resources.



Balloons, tablescapes, gift baskets and a food buffet made for a festive atmosphere at the General Stilwell Community Center. Each family took home a diaper bag filled with newborn supplies and a basket full of bathing items.



“Over the past few years, my wife and I have seen many families benefit from events like this. It’s not all about the gifts, but more about the community building,” said Staff Sgt. Oliveros with the 517th Training Group.



Starting in 2020, Oliveros and his wife, Aleah Mohamed coordinated similar events when they saw the need for military families to be more connected to each other and their available resources. For this year’s event Mohamed welcomed guests and facilitated the games, while Oliveros helped with the organization and set-up.



“This baby shower tradition has truly been special. Most of us are away from our families and looking for the opportunity to connect,” said Gökçe Garip, a military spouse expecting twin girls. “Realizing we face similar excitements and challenges in starting families was immensely reassuring, especially for a first-time parent like me.”



In addition to information about NPSP, ACS, and the California Women, Infants, and Children program, representatives from the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula Family Birth Center presented information and answered questions about Monterey area birthing resources.



Sponsored by the USO and organized by the NPSP Nurse Grace Maravilla, the event provided a touch of home for families. New and expecting parents gathered at tables, introduced themselves and forged new connections.



“It’s my first time to partner with the USO,” said Maravilla who manages and directs the NPSP. “This has been a great way to unite the community and let new parents know they have support and resources available.”



The NPSP helps soldiers and family members who are expecting a child or have children up to three years of age form connections and begin to build their support system in the local community.



“Another way for people to grow community and support is to come to our weekly playgroups,” said Maravilla. “That’s what we want to get after—building community–especially if they are new parents and if it’s their first child, that support is so important.”



Maravilla, a 19-year military spouse, knows what moving around with the Army is like. “This may be their first duty station. Everything’s new! I always tell our service members and families to engage with us before they need us. These services are free. Pick up all the education you can to be the best parents you can be.”



The NPSP offers various supportive services, including home visits, support groups, and parenting classes. The NPSP also teaches ways to cope with stress, isolation, military transitions such as deployments and post-deployment reunions and the everyday demands of parenthood.



NPSP playgroups are every Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the ACS General General Stilwell Community Center Gold Room, 4260 Gigling Rd. For more information about the New Parent Support Program, call (831) 242-7653 or follow the Presidio New Parent Support Program Facebook page. Visit the Army Community Services website to learn more about the programs offered to Soldiers, civilian employees and Families.



