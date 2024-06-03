Lyster hosts annual Stomp Out the Stigma walk

Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic hosts annual Stomp Out the Stigma – Mental Health...... read more read more Photo By Janice Erdlitz | Lyster Army Health Clinic hosts annual Stomp Out the Stigma – Mental Health Awareness Walk on May 29 in recognition of Mental Health Month. Clinic staff and members from the Fort Novosel community showed their commitment to break the stigma of mental health. Along the 1-mile walk route, signs were on display sharing Mental Health facts. Lyster staff and community members wore green during the walk to show their visual support to break the stigma of mental health. Photo by Maj. Blayne Rankin. see less | View Image Page

Lyster Army Health Clinic hosts 2nd annual Stomp Out the Stigma – Mental Health Awareness Walk in recognition of Mental Health Month. Clinic staff and members from the Fort Novosel community showed their commitment to break the stigma of mental health during the May 29 walk. Protecting, optimizing, and defending your mental health is vital to the well-being of everyone and to the readiness of our military force.



The start of the walk featured guest speaker, Mrs. Janishka Beauford, Clinical Social Worker, with the Behavioral Health Department, sharing that defending your mental health means making your mental health a priority.



Along the 1-mile walk route, signs were on display sharing Mental Health facts. Lyster staff and community members wore green during the walk to show their visual support to break the stigma of mental health.



Mental health and substance misuse conditions can affect anyone; you are not alone. The Military Health System has many resources available to help those who need it.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988Lifeline.org.

988 connects you with a trained crisis counselor who can help.



The team at Lyster also shed light on Mental Health Awareness during their monthly podcast, Lyster Health Talks. The Episode 17 – Mental Health Awareness – Breaking Stigmas with special guests from the Behavioral Health Department, Brent Eubanks and Janishka Beauford. The Lyster Health Talks podcast is available on Apple and Spotify, or visit https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/80324/lyster-health-talks-podcast-episode-17



Learn about behavioral health resources at https://lyster.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Health