Warfighters conduct change of command ceremony

Lt. Col. Rebecca E. Beard, left, outgoing commander, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Col. Charles A. Green, center, commander, 8th MP BDE and Lt. Col. Shayne W. Lundy, right, incoming commander, 728th MP BN stand in front of a formation during the change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 31, 2024. "It's impossible to put into words just what the last two years has meant," said Beard. "The discipline, professionalism, and resilience of the Warfighters is unmatched, and they are indisputably the force of choice when there are difficult missions at hand."

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command held a change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 31. Lt. Col. Rebecca E. Beard relinquished command and authority of the Warfighter Battalion to Lt. Col. Shayne W. Lundy.



Beard assumed command of the battalion on June 3, 2022.



“Her (Lt. Col. Beard) team has responded to help Soldiers and families on their worst day, saved lives through their swift action, and quickly responded when our installation has been threatened,” said Col. Charles A. Green, commander, 8th Military Police Brigade. “The Warfighters have been at the leading edge of setting this theater, under the brigade and 8th TSC, here at home and across the pacific.”



Green spoke in-depth regarding the accomplishments made by the battalion under Beard’s command, both across Hawaii and throughout the pacific theater.



“Rebecca’s team has built enduring partnerships throughout the pacific with multinational partners, sharing lessons learned across the protection warfighting function, and subject matter expert exchanges such as military working dogs,” said Green.



The Warfighters also supported the U.S. Army Pacific’s Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotations with 25th Infantry Division Brigade Combat Teams, including a multi-compo company, and MPs from her battalion and the U.S. Army Reserve’s 11th MP Brigade, said Green.



Lundy brings a familiar presence to the battalion after serving as the brigade’s deputy commanding officer.



“This is an exciting time in the MP corps – transformation in contact, experimentation, force design updates, and new equipment fielding. I am honored to be a part of your unit and leading in forward to the Force of 2030,” said Lundy. “I pledge to you to show up for you, your families and our mission every single day.”