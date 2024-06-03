Long time 757th member takes squadron yoke

YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, Ohio – Lt. Col. Brian Hodor took the yoke of the 757th Airlift Squadron during an Assumption of Command ceremony, held in the 910th Operations Group Aircrew Briefing room at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, June 1, 2024.



Col. John Sebesta, 910th Operations Group commander, presided over the ceremony which was attended by 910th Airlift Wing leadership, members of Hodor’s family, members of the squadron, well-wishers from across YARS and several retirees.



Hodor has spent most of his Air Force Reserve career with the wing’s flying squadron since completing pilot training in 2006 and now becomes the newest commander of the 81-year-old unit which was formed in 1943 during World War II as the 757th Troop Carrier Squadron, Medium.

Date Taken: 06.04.2024