HSC-2 SUPPORTS NMCP TO CONDUCT A MASS CASUALTY EXERCISE

PORTSMOUTH, Va. -- Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 supported Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) to conduct a mass casualty exercise May 21 to practice interoperability between the two units in the event of a large-scale disaster.



The exercise demonstrated HSC-2’s capability to work together in the event of a local disaster with multiple casualties. This interoperability exercise opened the door for future training collaboration between HSC-2 and NMCP to prepare for real-world casualty events. In addition to NMCP, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads fire and security supported the simulated exercise along with other commands.

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 "Fleet Angels" conducted a Mass Casualty Exercise today at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex. (Photo by Fire Controlman-Aegis 1st Class Alphonse T. Powell)

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 “Fleet Angels” conducted a Mass Casualty Exercise today at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex. (Photo by Fire Controlman-Aegis 1st Class Alphonse T. Powell)

Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 “Fleet Angels” conducted a Mass Casualty Exercise today at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex. (Photo by Fire Controlman-Aegis 1st Class Alphonse T. Powell)

"Working with our shipmates at NMC Portsmouth, EMF-Juliet, and NSA Hampton Roads to plan and execute this mass casualty exercise provided an outstanding opportunity for operational cross-training and I'm grateful for their outstanding efforts to make the event such a success,” Capt. Matt Wright, commanding officer, HSC-2.



EMF-Juliet, established in September of 2022, provides health service support to full range military operations as expeditionary advanced base functional components during ground-based, air and maritime operations.

The mission of the EMF is “to provide standardized, modular, flexible theater hospitalization and health service support functionality to an advanced base environment throughout the full range of military operations,” according to the Navy EMF directive.



During the four-hour training, HSC-2 provided two helicopters to transfer simulated survivors following a large magnitude earthquake in the Hampton Roads region. The major elements that were evaluated during the training included command and control, triaging a large number of patients with varying injuries, and assessing the ability to successfully monitor all patients throughout the process.



“Obviously, we hope to never use these lifesaving skills, but are absolutely committed to maintaining our readiness and uphold the Navy Rescue Swimmer motto: 'So others may live’,” Wright said.



The ultimate goal with the training exercise was to test a viable plan in the event of a mass casualty, whether natural or man-made, that requires NMCP to receive patients.



HSC-2 is located on board Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia and is responsible for operating Sikorsky MH-60S Knighthawk helicopters. As a Fleet Replacement Squadron, HSC-2 trains pilots and aircrewmen to employ the MH-60S worldwide in a variety of missions, including fleet logistics support, search and rescue, medical evacuation, special warfare support, anti-surface warfare and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. The squadron fulfills secondary missions of theater security cooperation and U.S. 2nd Fleet operational support.

