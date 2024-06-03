JBER, 11th Airborne remember the fallen during Gold Star Week

Photo By Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert | Yellow roses rest at a memorial during a Gold Star Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert | Yellow roses rest at a memorial during a Gold Star Remembrance Ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 23, 2024. The Gold Star symbol began during World War I. At the start of the American involvement in 1917, families hung banners with blue stars representing family members in the services. If the service member died in combat, the family changed the blue star to gold. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Seifert) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The 11th Airborne Division hosted several remembrance events at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska between May 20 and 23, 2024, to honor the paratroopers and their families who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Global War on Terrorism.





During the remembrance week, each battalion remembered their fallen Soldiers in their own way, from plaque and memorial site unveilings to physical training events, and 17-hour memorial runs.





“What a tremendous week this has been,” said U.S. Army Col. Jimmy Howell, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division. “Over the past several days, we have paused and honored the 77 fallen Spartan paratroopers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Global War on Terrorism. All six battalions connected the Spartans in their formations today to the Spartans who came before, and welcomed our gold star families into their ranks.”





During the final remembrance ceremony, the Soldiers of the 11th Airborne gathered in formation in front of the battalion headquarters where the Spartan memorial stands. Each battalion commander and command sergeant major read the respective names of their fallen, while roses were laid by the memorial.





“The memories of our fallen live on in each one of us,” said Howell. “They live on in how we live our lives. They live on in the way we care for one another. They live on in the way we prepare for war. And they live on in the way in which we defend the values we hold so dear.”





The families of Staff Sgt. David Brabander, Sgt. Russell Kurtz, Cpl. Jeremiah Johnson, Sergeant 1st Class Christopher Brevard, and Sgt. Bradley Marshall were in attendance to remember their sons.