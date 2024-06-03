Taking care of people: an endless mission at Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Approximately 40 members of the installation's Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) and their families participated in an organizational day on May 31 at the department headquarters.



"Our DES team has always been part of the installation's Organizational Day. However, recognizing our shift workers' unique challenges, we decided to host a special Organizational Day just for them," stated Thomas Acosta Lamberti, Fort Buchanan DES Chief.



The event served as a hub of services, with participation from various entities, including the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Passport Service, Maldo Group (Thrift Savings Plan), Social Security Administration, Trans-Oceanic Life Insurance Company, Survivor Outreach Services, RedCross of America, Equal Employment Opportunity, and the Transition Assistance Program.



"It is a good idea to have all these services here today so that the employees and families can benefit from them," said Diana Soto, DES training officer.



Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, the installation command sergeant major, seized the opportunity to recognize several DES members.



"We deeply appreciate everything that you do day in and day out to keep us all safe. Your work is of utmost importance to us, and we want to take this moment to recognize and thank you for it," said Moulton.



The event included the presentation of certificates of achievement, commendations, and promotions. Detective Efrain Laureano, who retired after 31 years of service, received a Secretary of the Army recognition with the Civil Service Commendation Medal. Diana Soto and Roberto Ortiz were promoted to Lieutenants.



Events like the DES organizational day reflect Fort Buchanan's commitment to our servicemembers, civilians, and their families, who deserve to work and live in safe, healthy environments where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.



Fort Buchanan injects approximately $500 million into the local economy. It serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty, Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 13:15 Story ID: 473009 Location: PR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Taking care of people: an endless mission at Fort Buchanan, by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.