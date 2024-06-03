Back to Community: NNSY Hosts STEAM DAY with Cradock Middle School

In 2020, the world had to quickly stamp on the brakes and adjust to living with set restrictions dealing with COVID. This event temporarily provided a new challenge in completing the mission here at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), to include supporting our community and developing our future workforce.



As a direct result, most schools and community partners went into a virtual learning mode to ensure the health and safety of everyone. Once restrictions were lifted and schools and community events started reoccurring again, NNSY’s Outreach team looked forward to re-initiating student presentations and tours at the shipyard.



On April 24th, NNSY hosted Cradock Middle School, onboard NNSY, for STEAM DAY. STEAM is an all-around term capturing the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. STEAM DAY at the shipyard was comprised of presentations from different shops and codes and ended with a window tour of the industrial area.



There were 15 students and three chaperones in attendance during this event. When asked about STEAM DAY and the impact, Daryl Jones, the Health and Physical Education Instructor at Cradock, said, “I was thoroughly impressed by the opportunities Norfolk Naval Shipyard has to offer our kids. It was great for them to be able to engage with mechanics, instructors and engineers who look like them and have similar backgrounds.”



“NNSY’s exposure to the community aids in developing our future workforce,” stated NNSY Outreach lead and the Science Technology Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) chair, Erica Miranda. “Our community is our backbone. They aid in our ability to keep servicing the Navy as long as we possibly can. It’s important to continuously invest in our community with different exposure activities such as career fairs, STEAM nights and hosting students on our base. This is how we can continue to feed the interest of not only STEAM-related career fields but, of equal importance, working at the shipyard as well.”



Miranda currently coordinates and organizes outreach events at the shipyard. When asked how she was able to successfully accomplish the first STEAM DAY in five years, she said, “I am nothing without my team. Since 2023, Mr. Bob Esfandiari (Code 2309 Head Nuclear Engineer), Mr. Elijah Fidele (Code 2330 Branch Head), Ms. Shak Edmonds (Code 2310 Deputy Division Head), Mr. Tim Jones (Code 2330, Senior Nuclear Engineer), and myself have been working hard to see this through to fruition. We have a plan for workforce development which would aid in hiring down the road. We hope to have a bi-yearly tour schedule with different tours.”



For more information regarding outreach or STEAM events, please contact erica.s.miranda2.civ@us.navy.mil.

