Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Leon Satchell assumed command of the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU) from Lt. Col. Chad Henderson during a change of command ceremony May 31,2024, at Founders’ Field.



Col. Edward Mandril, Evans Army Community Hospital commander, presided over the traditional change of command ceremony, which represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commander to another.



Satchell, who served as the Fort Carson SRU operations officer and executive officer during a previous assignment, comes to Fort Carson from Tuskegee University, Alabama, where he was a Professor of Military Science.



Henderson, the outgoing commander, leaves the SRU for the National Defense University at Fort McNair, Washington, where he will be the chief of military personnel.



The Fort Carson SRU manages the recovery of wounded, ill and injured Soldiers who require complex care, and also provides resources and advocacy for families and caregivers of Soldiers recovering in the program.



During his remarks, Mandril thanked Henderson for his leadership and support to the SRU Soldiers and staff.



“Lt. Col. Henderson led this unique and challenging organization to great heights while earning the trust of his leaders and, more importantly, his recovering Soldiers, during a vulnerable and challenging state in their lives,” Mandril said. “Lt. Col. Henderson has been an exceptional driving force for the success of the SRU and has been an extraordinary professional.”



During Henderson’s time in command, the Fort Carson SRU was recognized as the Best SRU in Medical Readiness Command, West for 2023. That success is directly related to his leadership and the dedication and commitment of his outstanding team, according to Mandril.



Mandril welcomed Satchell back to the SRU and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the decorated unit.



“I know Leon (Satchell) possesses the required experience, talent and experience to be successful as the next SRU commander,” Mandril said. “I have no doubt he will bring great ideas, innovation, and enthusiasm to the Soldier Recovery Unit.”



Mandril challenged the new commander and the SRU team to continue the unit’s success in caring for the nation’s heroes.



“The Soldier Recovery Unit is a great example of what it means to deliver ‘Care with Honor.’ I expect nothing but excellence from (Satchell) and the professional team at the Fort Carson SRU.”

