US Coast Guard Cutter arrives in Fortaleza, Brazil, conducts training with Brazilian navy

FORTALEZA, Brazil — U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754) arrived in the port of Fortaleza, Brazil for a scheduled visit, Monday.



James’ port visit is the cutter’s fourth during its multi-mission deployment in the South Atlantic Ocean, exhibiting the U.S. Coast Guard’s partnership with Brazil and strengthening the interoperability of the two nations’ maritime forces to counter illicit maritime activity and promote maritime sovereignty throughout the region.



James embarked Brazilian navy Lt. Klinger Freitas as part of a naval officer exchange program between the U.S. and Brazil. This program allows for members to live onboard partner countries vessels and provides a unique opportunity to train, learn and grow international relations.



“The Coast Guard and Brazilian navy has been able to demonstrate how two countries can train to meet multi-mission objectives,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Donald Terkanian, James’ commanding officer. “James has had the opportunity to develop a relationship with Brazil and pave a foundation for future cooperation and partnering opportunities.”



The U.S. Coast Guard, as a trusted maritime partner, is committed to working with Brazil in support of bilateral and multilateral activities concerning our shared maritime security, safety of life at sea and environmental stewardship in the Atlantic Ocean.



James is a 418-foot, Legend-class national security cutter that is homeported in North Charleston, South Carolina. The cutter, staffed by 150 men and women, is one of the largest and most technologically advanced ships in the Coast Guard’s fleet.



James is under the command of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area. Based in Portsmouth, Virginia, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area oversees all Coast Guard operations east of the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf. In addition to surge operations, they also allocate ships to work with partner commands and deploy to the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific to combat transnational organized crime and illicit maritime activity.



-USCG-

