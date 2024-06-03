502nd ABW Honorary Commanders tour 59th TSS at JBSA-Camp Bullis

Honorary Commanders for the 502nd Air Base Wing toured JBSA-Camp Bullis and the 59th Training Support Squadron on May 3, 2024.



The Honorary Commanders program selects civic leaders from the local community to serve a two-year term.



During their tenure, they gain insights into the 502nd ABW's missions and the variety of operations supported across Joint Base San Antonio through base tours and briefings.



The tour began with a briefing from Michael Waldrop, the Director of Installation Support, who highlighted Camp Bullis' mission, history, and challenges.



Camp Bullis provides base operations and training support to JBSA mission partners, sustaining operational and institutional training requirements.



The 59th Training Support Squadron's Medical Readiness Training Center, demonstrated how service members are trained to provide medical care in a deployed environment.



The tour included a simulated field hospital that allowed the civic leaders to experience Camp Bullis' unique training environment firsthand.



“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to work hand-in-hand with our civilian counterparts just so we can share what we’re doing locally, here in San Antonio,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Clarence Hall, a course supervisor with the 59th TSS. “We don’t always have the opportunity to share what we do, especially when it comes to medical training.”



The training site featured cutting-edge manikins capable of talking, blinking, and simulating breathing - allowing trainees to practice in realistic scenarios.



"Hosting our Honorary Commanders strengthens connections between the military and the community,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Wish, the Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the commander of JBSA and 502nd ABW. “It was a privilege to host our honorary commanders and show them a glimpse into the incredible capabilities of our Airmen.”



JBSA-Camp Bullis, established during World War I, is used as a training ground for several career fields, including medical, military intelligence and security forces.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US