AMCOM HHC welcomes new commander

Photo By Michelle Gordon | Aviation and Missile Command Chief of Staff Col. Aaron Martin passes the AMCOM Headquarters and Headquarters Company guidon to Capt. Maria Salih to signify her new role as company commander during a ceremony, held May 31 at Redstone, Arsenal, Ala.

The Aviation and Missile Command hosted a change of command ceremony for Headquarters and Headquarters Company May 31 in the Bob Jones Auditorium on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



During the ceremony, Capt. Jeremy Myles passed the guidon to Capt. Maria Salih, signifying her new role as the commander of HHC. AMCOM Chief of Staff Col. Aaron Martin facilitated the ceremony.



Martin spoke about the role of the company commander but added that with 13 general officers and 550 active-duty Soldiers located within 27 unit identification codes across Redstone Arsenal, HHC AMCOM is "a little bit different."



“Every single Soldier in the Army, even our most senior officers and sergeants major, is the command responsibility of one captain,” he said. “Every single piece of organization property is signed for by a captain. This Army, our Army, is carried on the backs of our company commanders and Capt. Myles has exemplified that responsibility during his time in command.”



Martin thanked Myles for being an integral part of Team Redstone for the past two years and told him that, ultimately, being a good leader and commander is all about taking care of Soldiers.



“Jeremy, your leadership and presence for our Soldiers have been nothing short of impressive,” Martin said. “Your dedication and hard work were evident as no task was too great, no effort too small.”



Under Myles’ command, HHC conducted more than 50 Army Combat Fitness Tests and processed over 7,000 administrative actions, including leave requests and passes, medical boards and retirement orders. The company revamped the installation urinalysis program to meet the yearly collection goal, improved processes and increased specimen collection by 40%. It also raised more than $170,000 for the annual Army Emergency Relief campaign, making Redstone Arsenal the only installation in the Army to raise more funds than it distributes annually.



“Today, I’m filled with mixed emotions,” Myles said. “Serving as the HHC commander has been one of the greatest honors of my career. I want to express gratitude for my small but mighty HHC team, both past and present; I really appreciate your dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment. Reflecting on our time together, I’m filled with pride and appreciation. As I pass the guidon to my successor, I’m confident that Captain Salih can lead HHC to even greater heights, and I ask that you give her the same support and dedication you have shown me. Together, we will continue to uphold the proud tradition and high standards of this company.”



Martin welcomed Salih as the incoming HHC commander. Salih’s most recent assignment was with the AMCOM command group as a future operations officer. She thanked her family, as well as her fellow Soldiers who have helped her throughout her career and said she is proud, ready and excited about the opportunity to lead HHC AMCOM.