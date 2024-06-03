Redstone welcomes calibration managers from throughout world

Photo By Michelle Gordon | David Hargett, director of the United States Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic...... read more read more Photo By Michelle Gordon | David Hargett, director of the United States Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity speaks to site managers at the annual calibration event, held May 14-16 on Redstone Arsenal, Ala. USATA is a global organization with 42 support activity sites located in 22 states, seven countries and three continents. Once a year, the organization leadership brings the site managers from each support activity together for training, agency updates and networking. see less | View Image Page

Calibration is one of the most unseen yet important Army missions, and it belongs to the United States Army Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Activity.



Although headquartered on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, USATA is a global organization with 42 support activity sites located in 22 states, seven countries and three continents. It ensures Army weapons systems operate safely and properly through routine calibration.



Once a year, the USATA leadership brings the site managers from each support activity together for training, agency updates and networking. This year, it was held May 14-16 at Toftoy Hall on Redstone Arsenal, and 39 site managers were in attendance.



“This is an annual event to provide updates on the Army TMDE enterprise and the organization,” said Robert Mitchell, USATA deputy director for management and operations. “We also provide some mandatory training and updates on equipping issues and procedural issues and the future of the organization.”



Mitchell acknowledged that gathering site managers from as far away as Japan and Korea is challenging. Still, he noted that face-to-face interaction is necessary because it enhances communications and networking relationships.



“Overall, it’s a good opportunity for everybody to get together and discuss how the organization is operating as well as get some direct feedback,” he said.



The three-day event kicked off with USATA Director David Hargett, who told the managers they are the tip-of-the-spear, providing calibration support and assistance on the frontlines at the Soldier level. He acknowledged the complexity of the job and stressed the importance of taking care of themselves and their teams.



“You’ve got people every day who are dealing with personal challenges and things going on in their lives,” Hargett said. “You’re the person they go to and need support from, and we want you to provide that because that's what it’s about. Our goal of taking care of calibration is one thing, but taking care of people will ultimately help us do that.”



Bob Branin, USATA’s senior deputy director, highlighted people, facilities, funding and equipment as some of the top priorities. Branin also acknowledged access to training for wage-grade employees, telling the site managers that Hargett continues to fight for equal opportunities as those provided to other federal employees.



“We recognize that the Army places a lot of emphasis on training opportunities for GS employees,” he said. “When we reach out to the civilian career management activity to talk about our wage grade workforce, we get a pause in the response. I can tell you, our director has engaged and told them we want some answers for how we can get our wage grade workforce the opportunities that the rest of the employees enjoy within the Army.”



Branin received a USATA Lifetime Achievement Award later in the week, presented by Deputy to the Commanding General of the Aviation and Missile Command Don Nitti. Following the presentation, Branin received a standing ovation from his peers.



Nitti said, “I know that the lifetime award is something special, but what you just got here in the room really is worth more than any piece of hardware. When you complete your job and have everyone who has worked for you give you a standing ovation, it means you’ve done something right, and you should cherish that.”



Jack Sammons also received a USATA Lifetime Achievement Award for demonstrating a sustained career with exceptional service and significant contributions to the organization. Nitti thanked him for his service, and said although he is not retiring, Sammons has made a definite impact during his many years of supporting Soldiers.



Other awards presented:

Nick Herndon received the Director’s Leadership Award, which recognizes an individual for significant contributions to USATA and whose leadership and expertise have made a major, positive impact on the Army for outstanding service to the science of metrology and the exercise of TMDE calibration and repair.



Cody Scott received the Individual Excellence and Performance Award, which recognizes an individual for outstanding performance in their application of calibration engineering, logistics or administrative support techniques, processes or methods that significantly improved the Army’s metrology and TMDE calibration and repair and support program.



Tracy Swint received the Individual Excellence in Support Award, which recognizes an individual for outstanding actions that enabled the performance of calibration, engineering, logistics or administrative support techniques, processes or methods that significantly improved the Army’s metrology and TMDE calibration and repair and support program.



Training Support Center Letterkenny received the USATA Team Performance Award for Customer Support, which recognizes a small group or team for outstanding service to the science of metrology or the calibration and repair of the Army’s TMDE through notable achievements and exceeding the Army’s TMDE program objectives.



Training Support Center Illesheim received the USATA Team Performance Award for Program Support, which recognizes a small group or team for outstanding service to the field of TMDE calibration and repair support through notable contributions to the efficiency and quality of staff program support for demonstrated excellence and professionalism.



During the event, AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Tom O’Connor also stopped by to thank the USATA workforce.



“There’s no doubt in my mind that you can’t communicate, you can’t maintain, you can’t target and you can’t be lethal if you don’t have precise weapons systems and devices, and you all make that happen,” he said. “You help our Army stay ready to fight.”



O’Connor fielded questions from the site managers and told them he will continue to fight for them, even after he leaves his position later this summer to assume a new role at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.



“One of my No. 1 priorities is to figure out how to modernize all of your equipment to enable you to be more effective,” he said. “It’s so much more than torque wrenches, and I want to carry that message up to D.C. There is no doubt in my mind that you all do a lot for the green suitors. Thank you for mentoring some of our young Soldiers and sharing some of your expertise with them. You’re making a difference in their lives, and you’re making them better by coaching, teaching and training.”