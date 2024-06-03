Wyoming Blue Welcomes New Commanding Officer

KINGS BAY, Ga. – Cmdr. Steven Dykstra relinquished command of Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) (Blue) to Cmdr. Robert Moreno, during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, May 31.



Cmdr. David Burke, deputy commodore, Submarine Squadron 20 presided over the ceremony and retired Navy Capt. Erik Burian served as the guest speaker.



“I’m truly grateful to celebrate and recognize a shipmate and true friend,” said Burian. “What the crew has accomplished is a true testament of the exceptional leader Steve is. This will prepare you to continue that success with Commander Moreno.”



During his speech, Dykstra thanked Burian for the impact he has made during his career.



“I have never had someone to fight for me and my family the way Erik has, which encouraged me to go command,” said Dykstra. “I wanted to have that same impact on others. Thank you for always being there for me and my family. To my Wyoming family, this ceremony is for you. I’m grateful to have been your commanding officer. Every last one of you has helped me in a tremendous way. You all have my utmost respect and gratitude.”



Before turning over command, Dykstra was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal.



“Commander Dykstra has done and exceptional job leading Wyoming blue,” said Moreno. “I am humbled to follow in your footsteps. Thank you all for welcoming us to this amazing family. I looked forward to our future together.”



Submarine Group Ten is the nation's preeminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes, and unique submarine-based special operations capabilities. The base is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.

