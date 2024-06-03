Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Army Resource for Caregivers

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Story by Julia Oliveri 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    WASHINGTON June 2024 – The Army Caregiver Program has issued a new resource guide for caregivers and families of wounded, ill or injured Soldiers.

    Titled “Army Caregiver Fact Sheet,” the resource guide provides a one-stop guide for families and caregivers who’s loved one has been injured. This will help to ensure that caregivers have the information needed and readily available in the event of a medical emergency.

    The fact sheet carefully guides new caregivers through the many steps that must be taken to care for their Soldier during an unanticipated crisis.

    From travel to the Soldier’s bedside through medical care and eventual recovery, this resource outlines Army requirements, documentation, important contacts, and other available assistance.

    Also included is information on invitational travel authorizations and special compensations.

    Please visit www.arcp.army.mil/family_caregivers/process/inpatient to view and download The Army Caregiver Fact Sheet.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024
    Story ID: 472969
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
