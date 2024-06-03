Remains of World War II Soldier, Kenosha, Wisconsin, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Casimir P. Lobacz, a Soldier killed during World War II will be interred June 17 in Arlington National Cemetery. Graveside services will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Virginia, preceding the interment.



A native of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Lobacz was assigned to Company E, 11th Infantry Regiment, 5th Infantry Division. He was killed in action Sept. 27, 1944, while engaged in battle with enemy forces in Metz, France.



Lobacz was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency March 2, 2022, after Soldiers’ remains were exhumed from the U.S. Military Cemetery in St. Avold, France, (known today as Lorraine American Cemetery) for laboratory analysis.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, 703-998-9200.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 09:04 Story ID: 472968 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: KENOSHA, WISCONSIN, US Hometown: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier, Kenosha, Wisconsin, native, to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.