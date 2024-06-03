USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts interactive town hall for Baumholder Military Community

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | USAG Rheinland-Pfalz held an interactive town hall for the Baumholder Military...... read more read more

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | USAG Rheinland-Pfalz held an interactive town hall for the Baumholder Military Community on March 19. The event aimed to give service members, family members, and mission support partners a comprehensive overview of current and future plans, events, services, and construction projects at the Wagon Wheel Theater on Smith Barracks. see less | View Image Page