Leadership In Training Program Prepares Students for Positive Impact Through Professional Development

By Naomi Wilkins, Commander, Navy Installations Command



WASHINGTON - The Leadership in Training (LIT) Program, initiated in January 2024, is widely recognized for its Executive Leadership course. However, an equally valuable component of the program is the Professional Development (PD) in-person class. This class was offered for the first time from April 1-19, 2024, at the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) HQ Schoolhouse in Millington, TN. The pilot class drew participation from 20 students representing eight Navy regions globally.



With an incredible array of backgrounds and experience all in one room, the class provided a platform for guest speakers and presenters, including Ms. Leslie Gould, CNIC’s Fleet and Family Readiness (FFR) Director, support services such as Marketing, Human Resources, Information and Technology, and others such as Child and Youth Programs (CYP), the Graduate School USA and Franklin Covey.



“These presentations from the program codes and top-notch workshops proved to be invaluable organizational knowledge for the students,” said Tonya Johnson, LIT School House Administrator.



Anton Sriphatthanakoon, who served in the Navy for nine years on active duty and three years as a reservist, is now a Fitness Specialist at a Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Fitness Center. He shared his motivation for joining the program and explained, “I was drawn to LIT's comprehensive curriculum, meticulously designed to prepare the next generation of leaders.” Sriphatthanakoon also spoke about how he will incorporate the skills into his work. “I am eager to apply the knowledge and skills gleaned from the LIT program with diligence and purpose.”



The students also spoke about the many opportunities they had to collaborate. Patricia Hargrove, Elementary School teacher turned Housing Inspector, said that one team exercise, which focused on identifying conflict, stood out to her. “Our group was able to work together to discover that there are usually multiple layers of conflict.” Hargrove continued, “I am more equipped to see conflict and how to identify and best to resolve it!” When asked about her important takeaways from the class, Hargrove said, “The knowledge I have gained has truly empowered my thinking, confidence and my motivation to continue with my career journey with CNIC.”



Heather Steinzor is another student who brought with her a background as diverse as any other. Steinzor, a Navy Civilian for nearly two decades, transitioned from CYP Youth Director to MWR Recreation Director. She said her motivation to apply for the LIT program was the opportunity to grow. “I was also excited for the opportunity to learn about all the N9 programs.” Steinzor’s favorite presentation from the class was given by Dr. Larry Frazier, Graduate School USA Instructor, who discussed leadership through relationship building. Steinzor remarked, “Overall, I loved all the presentations and I felt all of them were beneficial.”



Heather Chapa, who also has an extensive CYP background, shared that although it was difficult being away from her family, knowledge transfer was one of the most important takeaways from the course. “I was able to take back some knowledge to give to those in that department.” Chapa went on to say that the enhanced problem-solving skills she learned were extremely beneficial. “In the long run, I will also have the takeaway of career advancement.”



With the LIT PD pilot now complete, Johnson reflected on the profound impact of the course. “The students left with a strong sense of belonging, empowerment, and drive to move forward our enterprise towards the future. They are better equipped with the tools to not only grow in our organization, but also to make a difference for those we serve, the military and their families.”



For more information on the program, visit navymwr.org/leadership-in-training-program

Date Posted: 06.04.2024