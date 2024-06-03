VAW-115 Changes Command

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez | SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Glenn Smith, outgoing commanding...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez | SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Glenn Smith, outgoing commanding officer of the “Liberty Bells” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 115, celebrates his change of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 13, 2024. During the ceremony, Smith turned over command to Cmdr. Charles Diehl. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

The “Liberty Bells” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 115 conducted an airborne change of command ceremony while deployed aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the South China Sea, May 13, 2024.



During the ceremony, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Charles B. Diehl assumed command of VAW-115 from Cmdr. Glenn J. Smith.



Both pilots flew E-2D Hawkeyes, flying one behind the other above Theodore Roosevelt as the crew below watched and cheered.



After Smith and Diehl landed, the crew doused Smith with buckets of water; a Navy tradition known as “wetting down” after the pilot’s final flight with the squadron. Even soaking wet, Smith was given hugs and congratulations on the flight deck from his VAW-115 team.



Shortly thereafter, the “Liberty Bells” went down to their ready room where Smith cut a celebratory cake, enjoying his crew’s company one final time.



Cmdr. Smith originates from Eagan, Minnesota, and graduated from Iowa State University, commissioning through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program in 2005. He earned his “wings of gold” in 2007 and was assigned to fly E-2C Hawkeyes. His first sea duty was with the “Liberty Bells” before transferring to VAW-120 as an instructor pilot. Smith eventually returned to VAW-115 as a department head and conducted a homeport change, bringing the “Liberty Bells” back to the United States after more than 50 years forward deployed with Commander, Naval Forces Japan. He was selected for command in March 2020, and for a third time returned to VAW-115. Cmdr. Smith has accumulated over 3,000 flight hours in the E-2C and E-2D Hawkeye with 286 carrier arrested landings.



Cmdr. Diehl is a native of Frederick, Maryland, and graduated from The University of Maryland in 2005.He commissioned through Officer Candidate School in January 2006. After being selected for the E-2 Hawkeye training pipeline, Diehl reported to his first sea duty with the “Black Eagles” of VAW-113. In 2012, he attended the Carrier Airborne Early Warning Weapons School and the Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), qualifying as a Hawkeye weapons and tactics instructor and TOPGUN air intercept controller. Diehl has accumulated over 2,500 flight hours in 12 different aircraft.



VAW-115, part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 and Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.