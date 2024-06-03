VP-10 Changes Command

NAVAL AIR FACILITY MISAWA, Japan. — Cmdr. Scott Miller relieved Cmdr. Luke Huston, becoming the 88th commanding officer of the "Red Lancers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 during a change of command ceremony while forward deployed at Naval Air Facility Misawa Japan, June 4.



VP-10, which operates the P-8A Poseidon aircraft, is one of the original naval aviation squadrons and one of the oldest patrol squadrons in the Navy. It traces its official heritage to 1930 with the commissioning of Patrol Bombing Squadron 10S, and was instrumental during the Battle of Midway.



This ceremony marked the conclusion of a successful tour for Cmdr. Huston. Over the course of his career, he accumulated over 2,800 flight hours in the P-3C Orion and P-8A Poseidon aircraft. In April, he led the squadron on deployment to the Fifth and Seventh Fleet areas of responsibility. While deployed as Task Group 72.4, Cmdr. Huston led the largest Commander, Task group in the Seventh Fleet area of responsibility composed of over 400 personnel and 12 aircraft. As Commander, Task Group 57.18, his team immediately began supporting U.S. Naval Forces Central Command on the execution of PROSPERITY GUARDIAN.



Cmdr. Huston’s personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, four Strike/Flight Air Medals, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and various campaign, unit, and service awards. The “Red Lancers” take pride in wishing Cmdr. Huston fair winds and following seas as he retires from the United States Navy.



Cmdr. Miller joined VP-10 as the executive officer in May 2023. His other operational tours include VP-8 where he was nominated as Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic Naval Flight Officer of the Year, USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) as assistant navigator, later returning to VP-8 as the operations officer (OPSO), and Commander, Task Group 72.4 OPSO. Cmdr. Miller’s shore tours consisted of VP-30, Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington, D.C. as a Strategic Planner, and the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Weapons School (MPRWS).



His personal awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, two Strike/Flight Air Medals, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, four Navy Commendation Medals, four Navy Achievement Medals, and various campaign, unit, and service awards.



VP-10 also welcomes Cmdr. Daniel Russell as the squadron's new executive officer.



The VP-10 “Red Lancers” are based in Jacksonville, Fla., and are currently deployed to the U.S. Fifth and Seventh Fleet areas of responsibility conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific and U.S. Central Command objectives throughout the regions.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024 03:38 Story ID: 472958 Location: JP Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-10 Changes Command, by PO1 Ashley Guire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.