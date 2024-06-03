RED FLAG-Alaska enhances joint, international warfighting skills

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Red Flag-Alaska 24-2, a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise, began May 30, with primary flight operations over the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, and is scheduled to run through June 14. Red Flag-Alaska is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment.



Approximately 3,100 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from four nations scheduled to participate in Red Flag-Alaska 24-2.



This iteration will have forces from the U.S Air Force, Republic of Singapore Air Force, Canadian Air Force, Indian Air Force and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.



“Just like every other Red Flag iteration, we’re developing everyone from wingmen to our mission commander,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Zebulon Kimball, detachment commander of the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan. “The unique part of 24-2 is we have more of an international coalition and joint flavor to it. We’ve got international partners here from Canada, Singapore, and India, then from the joint perspective we’re doing a lot of live integration with the Army, everything from live surface fire to live airdrops.”



Red Flag-Alaska is designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment enabling joint combined forces to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability with joint forces and allies.



“[Red Flag-Alaska is] an opportunity to participate in a large force exercise with many players, learning from international allies, learning how to operate with them in a disassociated environment and refining our own skills in a peer-to-peer threat environment and peer-to-peer capabilities and testing what we already know, then again refining our capabilities and knowledge,” said Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. Jake Balfe, a CC-130J pilot with the 436 Transport Squadron, 8 Wing, RCAF.



Red Flag-Alaska training spans from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagements. The exercises can be adapted to integrate various forces into a realistic threat environment using the more than 77,000 square miles of airspace in the JPARC, which is the largest combat training range in the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 19:54 Story ID: 472937 Location: ALASKA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED FLAG-Alaska enhances joint, international warfighting skills, by SSgt Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.