PoM School Liaison Officer discusses his role during PCS season

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (June 3, 2024) -- As peak PCS season approaches, U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey School Liaison Officer Robert Larson is confident in his ability to help military families navigate everything related to schools.



“Military families already have so much to worry about,” Larson said. “I want parents to know that that I am here to help, so they don’t have to worry about their children’s education. I can help make the transition into the school system easier.”



The military moving season starts May 15 and continues to Sept. 30 each year, and thousands of military children will switch to new schools during that period. For those coming to Monterey, Larson provides all schooling information for the Monterey Peninsula, including public, private, charter and home-school options. Larson also runs the installation’s Youth Sponsorship Program, which can help military children get in touch with peers before they even arrive.



Larson recommends that parents reach out to him as soon as they arrive in the area, or even before they move. He can provide all information on the schools in the district, jurisdictional maps of the schools and can even assist in registering students. Larson provides assistance to all military families in the area, not just Army families.



“My job is to connect the dots,” Larson said. “The family tells me their wants and needs, and I help them find a solution. I will never be the one who can do everything for them, but I can help them out and connect them to all of the right people and places who can help.”



Part of the reason why Larson can confidently assist parents in navigating the school system is because he worked for Monterey Peninsula Unified School District for over a decade before he joined PoM earlier this year. While at MPUSD, he built connections that now prove invaluable.



“Since I’ve previously worked for MPUSD I know where to direct many of the issues that arise,” Larson said. “It’s also important that the staff and faculty at these schools know who I am. They know me and they know my role, so they can reach out to me if there are any issues I can assist with. This job goes both ways, as it is not always me who is reaching out to the school, they reach out to me too.”



Because of all the military entities in the area, MPUSD has a high number of military connected children. According to Larson, there are approximately 9,400 students enrolled in a MPUSD school, 12% of which are military connected. That is not including all the children who attend private schools, charter schools or are home schooled.



“This is truly a good place for your child to receive an education,” Larson said. “As a father of a child who has been in a MPUSD school for his entire life, and as a former employee of the school district, I can assure parents that this is a great place for them to receive an education. If parents do their own research into school rankings, I am sure they will come to the same conclusion.”



Larson can also assist families who decide to homeschool their children. Larson estimates that there are approximately 120 homeschooled military children in the area. He is able to assist them by connecting parents with local homeschool co-ops and support groups. Larson can also connect parents of older children with college and career readiness programs.



Mr. Larson can be contacted at his email, Robert.J.Larson115.naf@army.mil, or by phone at (831) 242-7197. For more information on the School Liaison Officer or other PoM school support services, please visit: presidio.armymwr.com/programs/school-support-services.

