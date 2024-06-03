Arnold takes helm of Trans Corps focusing on modernization

Photo By Chad Menegay | Col. William C. Arnold (right), the incoming U.S. Army Chief of Transportation,...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Col. William C. Arnold (right), the incoming U.S. Army Chief of Transportation, accepts the Transportation Corps colors from Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams commanding general, during a change of command ceremony June 3, 2024, in Wylie Hall Auditorium at Gregg-Adams, Virginia. Arnold replaced Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, who is moving on to assume duties as the director of operations in the Army G-4. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

Col. William C. Arnold became the 34th Chief of Transportation Monday upon receiving the corps colors from Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams commanding general, during a change of command ceremony at Wylie Hall auditorium.



“I cannot express enough how honored and excited I am to lead the Transportation School and the Transportation Corps, as we continue to build a future that is truly the spearhead of logistics,” Arnold said to a crowd of about a hundred that included Advanced Individual Training and Basic Officer Leader Course Soldiers. “I am committed to being part of transforming our Army to be ready now and in the future.”



Donahue, who hosted the ceremony, said she expects that Arnold will provide outstanding leadership given his remarkable history.



“Arnold brings a unique blend of experience and leadership developed in over three decades of service in assignments around the world,” Donahue said. “I am certain that the U.S. Army’s Transportation Corps will continue to accomplish its mission while embodying the Army’s values.”



Arnold recently served as Chief of Staff and Sustainment Division Chief for Talent Alignment and Development Directorate, Human Resource Command. His operational command assignments include: 251st Cargo Transfer Company, 21st Theater Support Command 2004-05; commander of 3rd Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division 2015-17; and commander of 596th Transportation Brigade, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command 2020-22.



Arnold’s awards include an Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and NATO Medal.



Arnold thanked the outgoing COT Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn for her support and willingness to help bring him up to speed in accommodating a smooth transition.



Behn is moving on to assume duties as the director of operations in the Army G-4.



In her two-year tenure as the 33rd COT, Behn was responsible for the professional development of over 59,000 branch personnel and the institutional training of over 30,000 military and Department of the Army civilian transporters.



“As the transportation school commandant, she played a critical role in training and educating the next generation of Army transporters,” Donahue said. “She ensured the currency and relevance of 65 courses and 80 programs of instruction, updated critical task lists and graduated well over 18,000 well-trained transportation professionals each year.”



Arnold also thanked Behn for her service and accomplishments and recounted that they have crossed paths many times in their careers.



“It couldn’t have been scripted any better; it’s almost like a reunion today,” Arnold said.



Arnold said he is excited to once again follow in Behn’s footsteps for the “dream opportunity to drive change” as the COT.



“As I join the team, we will continue to drive our vision of delivering trained transportation professionals that will continue being the tip of the spear, taking our Army into places we may have never been before to deploy, fight and win,” Arnold said. “And also modernizing the units and equipment that these Soldiers are going to use and be part of.”