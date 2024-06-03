Fort Buchanan is positioned as the Department of Defense platform to enable hurricane emergency assistance across the island

Photo By Jose Lopez | Fulfilling his responsibility to inform the community, Colonel Charles N. Moulton,...... read more read more Photo By Jose Lopez | Fulfilling his responsibility to inform the community, Colonel Charles N. Moulton, commander of the only United States Army installation in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, indicated on Jun.1, that the organization is prepared to face the start of hurricane season. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO—Fulfilling his responsibility to inform the community, Colonel Charles N. Moulton, commander of the only United States Army installation in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, indicated on Jun.1, that the organization is prepared to face the start of hurricane season.



"As we all know, the U.S. Armed Forces played a critical role during the immediate response after Hurricane Maria in 2017. It is our responsibility to prepare and be ready for a potential emergency created by a hurricane," said Moulton.



For the Army officer, the public must understand the role played by each element of the Department of the Army on the island.



"We know the main military units in Puerto Rico: the Army National Guard, the Army Reserve, and our installation, among other elements. In our case, Fort Buchanan plays a key role as a readiness enabling platform for the Department of Defense in the region and supports military units that may need to carry out Immediate Response Authority and Defense Support to Civilian Authorities missions," Moulton added.



The commander also committed to informing the public about the installation's operating conditions during a local emergency.



"Many people across the island regularly enter the facility. That is why we are committed to adequately communicating the availability of our services and any changes in access so that people can plan appropriately. Every emergency is different. However, our commitment to helping the military community on the island is unchanged," stated Moulton.



Recently, an Army's Northern Command representative highlighted the fundamental role that Fort Buchanan plays in the possible Department of Defense response in support of local authorities during an emergency.



"Fort Buchanan plays a key role for the Department of Defense by hosting military units here, including the Army Reserve and National Guard, which carry out the Defense Support to Civil Authorities mission. Military installations are where federal authorities regularly seek support during emergencies," said William Bodt, Emergency Management Specialist for the Department of Defense coordination office at the Army Northern Command.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve, National Guard, Marines and Navy Reserve personnel.



Fort Buchanan also provides critical services to Department of Defense civilians, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as more than 30 federal agencies in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.