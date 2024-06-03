Corps closes White Rock Dam for flood risk reduction

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will begin closing White Rock Dam at Mud Lake near Wheaton, Minnesota, for flood risk reduction, today, due to recent rain. The dam will completely close on June 4.



White Rock Dam is downstream of Lake Traverse and Reservation Dam. As a result of the closure, Mud Lake and Lake Traverse water levels will increase. The dam is expected to reopen later this week as conditions improve.



The Corps of Engineers urges everyone to use extreme caution near the high waters. Please avoid any unnecessary activities near high waters and remember to always wear a life jacket while on the water.

