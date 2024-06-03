908th AW May 2024 in Review

The 908th Airlift Wing had a busy and productive month of May 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



On Thursday May 2, 2024, the wing remembered that on that same date in 1995, the wing loaded and delivered more than 26,000 pounds of medical and humanitarian supplies to the formerly closed country of Albania. The supplies were used by two orphanages in the capital city of Tirane.



That same day, but in the present, the wing announced its quarterly awards winners for the first quarter of 2024, following a board held Sunday April 14, 2024.



On Saturday, May 4, 2024, the wing congratulated 26 members who promoted recently.



Later that same day, the 908th AW Commander, Col. Christopher Lacouture, announced the wings new mission, vision and priorities during a wing-wide commanders call.



On Sunday, May 5, 2024, the wing welcomed 18 new members to its ranks.



On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the wing highlighted Master Sgt. Matthew Chandler, a Special Operations Forces/Personnel Recovery Integrated Electronic Warfare Systems specialist with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 908th AW’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for 2023.



On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, the wing highlighted recent training by the 908th Force Support Squadron during a week-long annual tour training event.



Two days later, the wing continued to highlight the FSS, releasing an article and photos on their week-long training.



On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, the 908th highlighted Master Sgt. Edward Melendez, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron first sergeant, and the 908th AW’s 2023 First Sergeant of the Year.



On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the wing highlighted the 48R Air Force Specialty Code, as known as Flight Surgeons.



Closing out the month, on Friday May 31, 2024, the wing celebrated the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter by having a site activation and aircraft reveal & welcoming ceremony featuring special guests including civic leaders, congressional members and staffers and senior military members representing three different major commands.

