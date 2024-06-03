Lt. Col. Stephanie Cherrier takes command of 459th SFS

Lt. Col. Stephanie Cherrier assumed command of the 459th Security Forces Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on June 2, 2024. As the commander, Cherrier will ensure the combat readiness of the squadron. Prior to her position here, she was the Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) to the Chief of Nuclear Weapons Security, Headquarters United States Air Force Security Forces at the Pentagon. The 459th Mission Support Group Commander, Col. Vianesa Vargas, was the presiding official.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 14:38
|Story ID:
|472891
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
