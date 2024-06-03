Lt. Col. Stephanie Cherrier takes command of 459th SFS

Photo By Lt. Col. Timothy Smith | Lt. Col. Stephanie Cherrier (right) assumed command of the 459th Security Forces...... read more read more

Photo By Lt. Col. Timothy Smith | Lt. Col. Stephanie Cherrier (right) assumed command of the 459th Security Forces Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on June 2, 2024. As the commander, Cherrier will ensure the combat readiness of the squadron. Prior to her position here, she was the Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) to the Chief of Nuclear Weapons Security, Headquarters United States Air Force Security Forces at the Pentagon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Timothy Smith) see less | View Image Page