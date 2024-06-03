Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Stephanie Cherrier takes command of 459th SFS

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Story by Lt. Col. Timothy Smith 

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. Stephanie Cherrier assumed command of the 459th Security Forces Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on June 2, 2024. As the commander, Cherrier will ensure the combat readiness of the squadron. Prior to her position here, she was the Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) to the Chief of Nuclear Weapons Security, Headquarters United States Air Force Security Forces at the Pentagon. The 459th Mission Support Group Commander, Col. Vianesa Vargas, was the presiding official.

