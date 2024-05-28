Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: Scouts participate in Army Cadets Xperience 2024 at Fort McCoy

    Scouts participate in Army Cadets Xperience 2024 at Fort McCoy

    Scouts walk in formation during a part of their Army Cadets Xperience 2024 at Fort McCoy.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Scouts participated in their Army Cadets Xperience 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Scouts and leaders from throughout Wisconsin participated in a three-day Army experience that provided them with a taste of the military life including camouflaging, infantry movements, drill and ceremony, and more.

    The experience was to provide an idea of what it’s like to join the Army and included sleeping in the barracks, reveille, morning physical fitness, eating
    in the dining hall or trying an MRE (Meal Ready to Eat), training with actual military equipment, vehicle displays, and more.

    More than 3,500 Scouts have participated in this experience, and many, according to event organizers, "have said it was the best event they have attended."

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 13:54
    Story ID: 472883
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
