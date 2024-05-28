Photo Story: Scouts participate in Army Cadets Xperience 2024 at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Scouts walk in formation during a part of their Army Cadets Xperience 2024 at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Scouts walk in formation during a part of their Army Cadets Xperience 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Scouts and leaders participated in a three-day Army experience that provided them with a taste of the military life including camouflaging, infantry movements, drill and ceremony, and more. The experience was to provide an idea of what it’s like to joing the Army and included sleeping in the barracks, reveille, morning physical fitness, eating in the dining hall or trying an MRE (Meal Ready to Eat), training with actual military equipment, vehicle displays, and more. More than 3,500 Scouts have participated in this experience, and many, according to event organizers, "have said it was the best event they have attended." (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Scouts participated in their Army Cadets Xperience 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Scouts and leaders from throughout Wisconsin participated in a three-day Army experience that provided them with a taste of the military life including camouflaging, infantry movements, drill and ceremony, and more.



The experience was to provide an idea of what it’s like to join the Army and included sleeping in the barracks, reveille, morning physical fitness, eating

in the dining hall or trying an MRE (Meal Ready to Eat), training with actual military equipment, vehicle displays, and more.



More than 3,500 Scouts have participated in this experience, and many, according to event organizers, "have said it was the best event they have attended."



