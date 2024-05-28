Photo Story: Flag set at half-staff at Fort McCoy for 2024 National Peace Officers Memorial Day

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The flag of the United States of America flies at half-staff on the garrison flagpole...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The flag of the United States of America flies at half-staff on the garrison flagpole May 15, 2018, at Fort McCoy, Wis., in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. From the flag-lowering order: “During (National) Police Week, we acknowledge the incredible service and sacrifices law-enforcement personnel make each day for their fellow Americans.” In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America's law enforcement community. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The flag of the United States of America was flown at half-staff on the garrison flagpole May 15, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.



From the flag-lowering order: “During (National) Police Week, we acknowledge the incredible service and sacrifices law-enforcement personnel make each day for their fellow Americans.”



In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.



Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.



National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America's law enforcement community.



