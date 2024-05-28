Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Louisville District turns over new facilities at Niagara Falls ARS

    240529-Z-TU749-1002

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Darron Salzer | Air Force Col. Joseph Contino, 914th Air Refueling Wing commander, drives his staff

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Darron Salzer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District delivered a state-of-the-art main gate facility to the 914th Air Refueling Wing and the greater Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station community during a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 29, 2024.

    The $10.6 million project included a new vehicle inspection facility, gate house, overwatch facility, and vehicle barriers, as well as improvements to existing infrastructure. The project was delivered six months ahead of schedule, a testament to the incredible partnerships that went into the project’s success.

    Just to give an idea of how complicated projects can be, Louisville District managed the project, we partnered with the New York District to manage the on-site construction, and the contractor was from Butts Construction out of Ohio, said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique.

    “So, today’s not just about a new gate, it’s also about the partnerships,” Guandique added.

    As the primary entry and exit for all vehicular traffic, the main gate will help prevent unauthorized access and intercept contraband while ensuring balance between access and safety for all Department of Defense personnel, visitors, and commercial traffic to and from the station. Security Forces personnel will provide screening for vehicle access, issue visitor passes, conduct commercial vehicle inspections and other security responsibilities as required.

    “We all know that security is just the crisis du jour… and it’s so easy to forget who we’re letting in the front gate and what vehicles we are letting into this facility,” said Air Force Col. Joseph Contino, commander of the 914th ARW. “It’s a big deal- now more than ever.”

    The new facilities will continue to support the multiple missions that exist at Niagara Falls ARS, modernizing security capabilities to meet Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force antiterrorism and force protection standards.

    “We value the trust you have in us and thank you for the continued partnership,” Guandique said.

