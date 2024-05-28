Fort Buchanan AAFES plays a critical role in supporting local communities in Puerto Rico

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO— Chaplain (Maj) Joseph F. Okpe, Fort Buchanan chaplain, recently recognized Rochelle Tolentino, the Army and Airforce Exchange Service general manager for Puerto Rico and Honduras, for her outstanding support during several initiatives, including the installation's Christmas and Holiday Toy Drive.



The Christmas and Holiday Toy Drive collected and donated gifts and toys to the orphans and abandoned children at Casa de Niños Manuel Fernandez Juncos Orphanage and the Catholic Military Archdiocese in San Juan.



"Rochelle and her team played a pivotal role in the success of the Toy Drive, setting up a collection table at the Main Exchange entrance of Fort Buchanan. Their warm hospitality, complete with popcorn treats for donors, not only made the collection process a fun and memorable experience but also significantly contributed to the overall success of the drive," said Okpe.



In recognition of AAFES's outstanding support of local communities, Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan's commanding officer, presented Tolentino with a certificate of achievement during a recent staff meeting.



"Thanks to our workforce's hard work and dedication, including the AAFES team, Fort Buchanan provides critical services to our military community in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. Their contributions touch people's lives in so many significant ways, and we appreciate their dedication," said Moulton.



The Puerto Rico Exchange comprises the Main Post Exchange, PXTRA, Gas Station, Food Court, and Services on Ft Buchanan, an Express Store with Gas at Camp Santiago in Salinas, Puerto Rico, and two locations in Honduras: Soto Cano and the U.S. Embassy.



When service members shop with the Exchange, they help make their community stronger as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested into Quality-of-Life programs and other capital investments.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel.



The military installation also offers critical services to the Department of Defense civilian population, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as more than 30 federal agencies in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

