401st Army Field Support Brigade Welcomes New Command Team

Photo By Joseph Kumzak | Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, hosts the 401st AFSB change of command ceremony between Col. Misti Frodyma and Col. Brandon Hill, and a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Superales and Master Sgt. Warnell Ludington June 3, 2024 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait -- Col. Misti Frodyma relinquished command of the 401st Army Field Support Brigade to Col. Brandon “BJ” Hill, and Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Superales passed the colors to Master Sgt. Warnell Ludington in a joint change of command and relinquishment of responsibility ceremony hosted by Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, June 3, 2024.



Wilson praised Frodyma and Superales for their successes as the 401AFSB command team.



“I can say that under the skillful leadership of Col. Frodyma and CSM Superales, the 401st Army Field Support Brigade is better than they found it,” Wilson said.



“The impactful leadership of Misti Frodyma helped improve the effectiveness and readiness of warfighters in 17 countries across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,” Wilson added. “Misti led this organization while keeping the health, well-being, force protection and mission her highest priority.”



Wilson highlighted some of the 401AFSB accomplishments, which included the modernization of APS-5 stocks and providing humanitarian assistance support to Israel. “The 401st clearly made a tremendous impact on global readiness, the material enterprise and the U.S. Army,” he said.



Frodyma reflected on her time as the brigade commander with words of appreciation for the Soldiers, civilians, contractors and family members who support the 401AFSB mission.



“Luke 1:37 sums it up well. ‘For with God nothing shall be impossible,’ and this team accomplished impossible feats -- making difference daily,” she said.



Frodyma added, “What a tremendous journey it has been. Not only is the operating environment ever changing and dynamic, but the extreme fiscal and manning constraints provided a whole new appreciation for doing more with less.”



Frodyma’s next assignment will be at HQDA, Army G9 Installation Services in the Pentagon.



Hill, a 2023 graduate of the U.S. Army War College, comes to the 401st from the Defense Logistics Agency where he served as the director of the Agency Synchronization Operations Center.



“Brandon is no stranger to ASC and the CENTCOM AOR, having served in ASC and previously deployed to both Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait previously,” Wilson explained. “He has all of the skills, knowledge and attributes to successfully command the 401st Army Field Support Brigade, and there is no doubt that he will take it to the next level.”



Hill said he is honored and humbled to serve as the next 401AFSB commander.



“As I assume command today, I am deeply aware of the responsibility and trust that has been placed upon me. It is a profound honor to lead such an exceptional group of Soldiers and civilians, and I am committed to upholding the values and traditions that define this unit,” Hill said. “We are living in a time of complexity and unpredictability not witnessed in any of our lifetimes, which requires the AFSB to be as predictive, adaptable, innovative, and anticipatory as possible.”



He added, “As your new commander, I am committed to fostering a culture of excellence and teamwork to achieve those ends. We will build upon the solid foundation laid by those who came before us and strive for new heights of readiness, effectiveness, and unit cohesion.”



Superales said it has been an honor and privilege to serve as the 401AFSB command sergeant major.



He said, “To the Soldiers, civilians and families of the brigade, I am proud of everything we accomplished together, but more importantly, I am proud of your commitment to the 401st mission. Because of you, our warfighters will get the equipment they need when they need it.”



“Dwight D. Eisenhower said, ‘Guns and tanks and planes are nothing unless there is a solid spirit, a solid heart, and great productiveness behind it,’” Superales added. “Your spirit and dedication is what makes the 401st great, and it has been my pleasure to work with this outstanding team of professionals.”



Ludington said he is excited to serve as the next command sergeant major and is looking forward to building bridges with the team.



“Good customer service yields longer lasting results. I look forward to providing that, along with mentorship and guidance for the Brigade, now and into the future,” Ludington said. “This is a great team, and I am looking forward to working with all of you.”



The 401st Army Field Support Brigade, located at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, leverages the full might of the Army Materiel Enterprise across Central Command’s area of responsibility in Southwest Asia.



First to make a difference!