The Artiss Symposium at Walter Reed: Celebrating Advancements within the Behavioral Health Field

Photo By Harvey Duze | Walter Reed has a long history focused on environmental preservation. President...... read more read more Photo By Harvey Duze | Walter Reed has a long history focused on environmental preservation. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt personally selected the Bethesda site, “with its rolling green hills and small natural spring-fed pond” for construction of the original hospital with an expectation that the nature site would enhance the delivery of care and healing. (Photo by Harvey Duze) see less | View Image Page

Walter Reed National Medical Center will host their annual Artiss Symposium, dedicated to the education and professional development of behavioral health trainees and providers, on June 5, in Clark Auditorium.



This one-day event offers a valuable opportunity for facilitating conversations focused on advancing behavioral health, according to U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Aniceto Navarro, Director of Behavioral Health at Walter Reed. It will bring together cutting-edge research and proven best practices to benefit all participants. The agenda includes discussions on topics such as post-traumatic growth, finding joy within academic medicine and operational psychiatry, and redefining leadership in the medical profession.



The symposium will include a keynote address by U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, Director of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, followed by topical presentations from Dr. Kyle Gray, Dr. Elizabeth Greene, Dr. Leon Moore, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Hart. After these presentations, U.S. Army Capt. (Dr.) Adam Bumgardner and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Shannon Ford will facilitate a roundtable discussion focused on advancing behavioral health.





The Artiss Symposium received its name from U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Dr.) Kenneth L. Artiss, who served as a research psychiatrist and instructor at Walter Reed and was dedicated to advancements within the field of behavioral health while championing for veteran health within the civilian behavioral health field. During his time as an instructor Artiss worked to inspire a love of research within his students which has lived on within the behavioral health training facilities in Walter Reed.



Walter Reed has consistently served as the host of the Artiss Symposium since its inception, offering a platform to the ongoing research, continuing the legacy of Artiss. This event brings together an environment where researchers and medical professionals gather to present on advancements to the study and research of behavioral health within the Armed Forces.



Media with additional questions or interest in attending can contact Walter Reed Office of Command Communications at 301-295-5727 or email dha.bethesda.Walter-Reed-Med-Ctr.mbx.wrnm-pao@health.mil.



###