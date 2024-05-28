BAMC bids farewell to Dobbins, welcomes Blash during change of responsibility ceremony

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, June 3, 2024 -- Brooke Army Medical Center recognized two senior enlisted leaders during a change of responsibility ceremony May 30, at the Garden Entrance on the BAMC campus.



Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. John Dobbins has been the BAMC command sergeant major since April 2023, serving with two commanders. Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Dedraf Blash served as the command senior enlisted leader at Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, before joining Team BAMC.



“Today is a bittersweet occasion for us – the change of responsibility ceremony, where we recognize the exceptional service of Command Sgt. Maj. Dobbins and welcome Dedraf Blash into the BAMC family,” said Army Col. Mark E. Stackle, BAMC commander.



The commander spoke about the unique capabilities of BAMC including the Level I Trauma Center, the Institute of Surgical Research Burn Center, Center for the Intrepid and the fact that BAMC is the Defense Department’s largest medical training platform.



“To lead an organization of this scope, with this breadth of responsibility, really takes a special group of leaders,” Stackle said.



The commander said Dobbins was a humble leader who was willing to learn and also to share his expertise and experience to help make good decisions.



Stackle highlighted Dobbins’s ability to build partnerships across Joint Base San Antonio and throughout the city of San Antonio. He also praised Dobbins for his work in expanding the scope of responsibilities for BAMC’s enlisted service members.



“John Dobbins has made me a better commander,” Stackle said. “He is my most trusted advisor and the person that I go to when we need to solve our most challenging situations, and I will tell you there has been no shortage of challenging situations to lead through!”



“John, thanks for all that you have done for this organization,” Stackle said. “You should be extremely proud of the job that you did, and you will be very missed."



In turn, Dobbins thanked Stackle for his “unwavering trust, exceptional leadership, and steadfast friendship.”



“Your guidance has not only strengthened our team but has also inspired us to strive for excellence in every endeavor,” Dobbins said.



The outgoing CSM also thanked the entire BAMC team for their ongoing commitment to excellence in delivering safe, quality healthcare to our nation’s service members and their families.



“Each day, you exemplify the dedication and skill that make BAMC a beacon of hope and healing,” Dobbins said.



Dobbins highlighted the crucial role of BAMC’s enlisted service members saying, “You are the backbone of Team BAMC. Your relentless dedication and tireless efforts enable BAMC to meet our vision of being the pinnacle of readiness, training, and innovative healthcare.”



He also thanked his wife, Olivia, and their children for their support. “Your love and encouragement have been instrumental in my journey, and I am eternally grateful to have you at my side and on my home team.”



Blash began by thanking everyone for attending the ceremony and praised the Soldiers on the field. She also thanked her children and grandchildren. “I cannot do anything without their support and their love,” she said.



“It’s a great day to be back home – home of the combat medic, home of Army medicine, home where it all started for me,” Blash said. “It is a home of new beginnings, home of new friendships, home of new partnerships, home of new legacies that we will build together.”



The incoming command sergeant major praised Dobbins and wished him well on his next assignment. “Thank you for being such an awesome leader.”



Stackle praised Blash for her passion for leadership and her ability to lead by example.



“She is an extremely humble leader but very accomplished,” he shared, as he highlighted her education which includes a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership and a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Blash, your exemplary record speaks for itself, and I am confident that you are the right person at the right time to lead as BAMC’s next senior enlisted leader,” Stackle said. “I look forward to serving alongside you, leading this great team!”



Dobbins agrees.



“As I pass the mantle to Command Sgt. Maj. Blash, I am confident that she is the right person to lead Team BAMC’s outstanding enlisted corps,” he concluded. “You are inheriting a top-notch team that will amaze and impress you at every turn. I have no doubt that, under your leadership, BAMC will continue to reach new heights of excellence.”

