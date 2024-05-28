JPMRC X | Air Assault to Jungle Base

Photo By Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger | A U.S. Army crew chief assigned to the 2-25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger | A U.S. Army crew chief assigned to the 2-25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division stands while Philippines Army Soldiers assigned to the 7th Infantry Division sit in a Boeing C-47 Chinook during an air assault maneuver as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise on Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, 01 June 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines. The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger) see less | View Image Page

PHILIPPINES

06.01.2024

Story by Staff Sgt. Tommie Berry

196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment



FORT MAGSAYSAY, Philippines ̶ Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army’s 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (25th CAB) and Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry Division (7th ID) conduct an air assault maneuver to initiate the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise taking place at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, from 1-10 June.

Despite less-than-favorable conditions, 25th CAB pilots landed Boeing CH-47 Chinook and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters so that 7th ID soldiers could hastily egress from the vessels and take defensive positions to secure the perimeter before the helicopters quickly departed. This type of training is vital for both U.S. and Philippine Army soldiers to learn to perform this task properly and safely while working side by side.

JPMRC-X is a real-time coaching scenario in which observer coach/trainers (OC/T) who give on the spot feedback following training events.

“This exercise is very crucial to our troops because this is our first time being in this type of exercise. We are glad that our troops have their own experiences on how to conduct air assaults,” said Philippine Army Cpt. Pedric Lumantis, an OC/T for the Philippines Army.

The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.



“JPMRC-X sets us up for success while working alongside allied nations because it allows us to see where our counterparts are to help develop and coach by observing what they do to no change anything but to add to their toolbox,” U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Vonnell Diggs, advisor to the Philippine Army OC/Ts.



JPMRC-X will feature subject matter expert exchanges between the U.S. and Philippine Army to provide instruction and learn best practices in several key functional areas, including movement and maneuver, fires, sustainment, and protection.



“We appreciate that the U.S. Army was all over this exercise with all the support the Philippines Army needed,” said Lumantis. “They are always sharing their knowledge with us and this is very important to us.”



Bilateral training enhances both forces’ readiness in an ever-changing environment. The goal of U.S.-Philippine military cooperation is to modernize the Philippine armed forces, improve interoperability, and strengthen our alliance.



“This exercise is going to be as good as they [Philippine Army] make it,” said Diggs. “If everybody has a clear understanding of what the plan is, then they will do well.”



The training executed between U.S. Army and Philippine Army prepare our troops to respond jointly to potential future crises, contingencies, and natural disasters. Realistic training scenarios empower our units to address friction collectively. Through our exercise events and shared challenges, we enhance our capability to collaborate effectively, working shoulder-to-shoulder to protect Philippine interests and support local populations.