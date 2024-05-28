Sailor in the Spotlight: CS1 Hayes, the Karaoke King

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 25, 2024) – After a long week of working in the African heat, many service members and civilians assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti are ready for a cold drink, camaraderie and entertainment on Friday nights. At 11 Degrees North, CLDJ’s all-hands recreation center, Friday nights are also karaoke night.

Shortly after arriving at CLDJ, U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jermaine Hayes, a St. Louis native, became a crowd favorite.

Soon, he was running the show.

“I sang a few times and one night was asked by the Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) DJ if I would like to announce during karaoke,” said Hayes. “Even though I had never done anything like that before, I amped up the audience for the next person and I really enjoyed it. Becoming the master of ceremonies (MC) just fell into my lap.”

Hayes volunteered for orders to Camp Lemonnier to fulfill two of his life goals: to go on his first deployment and to see part of Africa. He did not expect to volunteer 177 hours of his free time during his 18-month tour doing something he loved.

“I've been entertaining since I was 8 years old,” said Hayes. “From the compliments I've received during my time here, I can confidently say people love the way I boost morale. Service members have asked me who's going to take my place and say they have big shoes to fill.”

Hayes, the billeting lead petty officer for CLDJ, soon found that being the karaoke MC led to other opportunities on base. By request, he sang at multiple diversity club events and competed in the karaoke category of CLDJ Captain’s Cup, helping his team win second place.

“Being well known on base was never my intention,” said Hayes. “I’m honored that I was able to brighten people’s deployment by doing something I love.”

Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands.

