Bomber Task Force 24-3 Underway in Europe

RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND– Four U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron began flying missions in support of Bomber Task Force 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 24, 2024.

The B-52 strategic bomber aircraft assigned to Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, arrived as part of a routine deployment to the U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa area of responsibility.

Bomber Task Force Europe demonstrates the U.S.’s commitment to assure NATO and U.S. Allies of the shared commitment to global security and stability, as well as to conduct strategic training focusing on interoperability across the area of responsibility.

This focus on integration is critical for partner building and maintaining the collective stability of Euro-Atlantic relations, said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Ruedier, 69th EBS director of operations.

“Through multiple iterations of integrating with Allies in the region, we learn to work together as seamlessly and efficiently as possible,” said Ruediger. “The missions we’ll fly here allow us to identify limiting factors and increase interoperability to the maximum extent possible.”

“The main objective for us being here is to show support to our allies, NATO, and provide training to our aircrews on certain aspects of what the B-52 can provide,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Parnel Brim, 69th Aircraft Maintenance Unit production superintendent.

Some of the challenges that the 69th EBS faces comes from operating in a deployed location, said Brim.

“Specifically because we have moved from our home station, everyone is watching us while we are out here,” said Brim.

By flying out of RAF Fairford, the 69th EBS intends to show the U.S.’s ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations great distances from the homeland.

“Getting bed down here at RAF Fairford was actually extremely efficient,” said Ruediger. “[Local] support is huge and here at Fairford it allows us to land and immediately get right to work. I’ve been extremely impressed with how welcoming the community is and greatly appreciate the support.”

BTF 24-3 leadership said the deployed squadron is looking forward to conducting training and seeing the regional impact amongst Allies and partners.

“There is strength in collaboration and integration,” said Ruediger. “We’re all aware there are on-going attempts to introduce rifts into the global world order, but stability is possible when we work together.”

