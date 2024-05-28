U.S. Forces Korea hosts first regional visit by NATO Defense College

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Max A.L.T. Nielsen, NATO Defense College Commandant, and Lt. Gen. David R....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Max A.L.T. Nielsen, NATO Defense College Commandant, and Lt. Gen. David R. Iverson, Deputy Commander U.S. Forces Korea, and Seventh Air Force commander, pose for a photo outside of the United Nations Command and USFK Headquarters June 3, 2024. (Photo By: Korean Augmentee to the U.S. Army Sgt. Keun Woo Shin, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Camp Humphreys, Korea- In a landmark visit, the NATO Defense College made its first visit to the East Asian region, underscoring the significance of bolstering dialogue and cooperation with partners for both regional and global security and stability in the Republic of Korea .



Representing 33 nations, 79 emerging leaders from NDC’s Senior Course 144, engaged in high-level discussions with officials from the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea. These discussions focused on contemporary issues relevant to the ROK-U.S. Alliance and their direct impact on Euro-Atlantic security.



"We hope that these future leaders leave with a thorough understanding of the Korean Theater of Operations, including South Korea’s strategic landscape, it’s organizational structures, and ongoing collaborative efforts with NATO. Additionally, they gained insights into regional and global security perspectives and cooperation with like-minded nations in the region," said Lt. Col. Massimo Giuliano, Head of NDC Public Affairs.



The focus of this visit was to enhance collaborative efforts and dialogue between international forces, aiming to maintain stability and security on the Korean Peninsula. It provided a platform for exchanging views on NATO’s adaptation to the evolving security environment, focusing on issues from a transatlantic perspective.



The NDC’s mission to educate, research, and engage helps develop these leaders to foster human interoperability through networks and partnerships, and support decision-making through rigorous research.



By engaging directly with officials and gaining firsthand insights, the course members are better equipped to operate successfully in a multinational, political-military environment. This experience reflects the NDC's commitment to enhancing cohesion and transatlantic solidarity.



“Many of the challenges faced by the Alliance nowadays are global, making NATO's engagement with international partners increasingly vital in a complex security environment,” Giuliano said. “As a longstanding partner of NATO, the Republic of Korea plays a crucial role in this dynamic and is mutually beneficial to addressing numerous shared security challenges.”