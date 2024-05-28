Pacific Amphibious Leadership Symposium 24 Commencement

Photo By Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield | Republic of Korea Marine Corps Commandant, Lt. Gen. Kim Kye-Hwan, left, Republic of...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield | Republic of Korea Marine Corps Commandant, Lt. Gen. Kim Kye-Hwan, left, Republic of Korea Navy Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Yang Yong-mo, center, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during the opening ceremony of the 10th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2024. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among Allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year's symposium hosts senior leaders from 24 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield) see less | View Image Page

SEOUL, South Korea – The commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific and the Commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps will co-host the 10th annual Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium (PALS 24) in Seoul, June 3-5, 2024.



PALS 24 brings together senior Marine Corps, naval infantry, and military leaders from Allied and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific. The event is an important opportunity to enhance personal and professional relationships amongst the region’s amphibious and maritime community through face-to-face engagements.



This year, the co-hosts have captured the spirit of the event by establishing its new motto, “Stronger together.” It serves as a reminder that regular collaboration among Allies and partners is the foundation of our bilateral and multilateral relationships and ability to respond to crisis and uncertainty.



“We use events like PALS to maintain and develop relationships so if any nation in the Indo-Pacific is in trouble, we already know the person on the other end of the phone,” said Lt. Gen. William Jurney, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific. “As combined force leaders, we use PALS to think and talk through complex issues that may arise in the region because no one nation stands alone. Our forces are stronger together.”



PALS provides a forum for amphibious leaders to exchange ideas and share best practices, improving our collective ability to work together across a range of missions and scenarios. The experience and expertise assembled at PALS facilitates collaboration among Allies and partners from around the world in support of a free-and-open Indo-Pacific region.



The PALS 24 schedule consists of key leader engagements, panel discussions, and briefs to engage key leaders on critical topics such as amphibious force contributions across a range of military operations, challenges with operating in a maritime environment, and modernization efforts throughout the combined force. In addition to these discussion topics, delegations will present a brief on technology-based solutions for maritime domain awareness and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



In response to increasing transnational and non-military threats, Lt. Gen. Kim emphasized the importance of security cooperation between nations in the Indo-Pacific. He looks forward to having this symposium be a space for fruitful discussion on specific ways we can increase and diversify the role of amphibious forces.



Since the symposium’s development, several regularly attending nation forces have co-hosted, including the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, the Republic of Indonesia Marine Corps, and, for the second time, the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. The increased variety of co-hosts demonstrates the depth of commitment among our Allies and partners to build a more capable combined force across the Indo-Pacific.



Established by MARFORPAC in 2015, PALS continues to bring together a growing list of Allied and partner nations. This year, 31 delegations from 24 countries are scheduled to attend including: Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, France, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, the United Kingdom, and the United States.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps. It comprises two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ active-duty combat forces, collectively known as the “Pacific Marines.” Pacific Marines serve as an expeditionary force-in-readiness. They operate as air-ground-logistics teams and are forward positioned and actively employed throughout the Indo-Pacific every day. Pacific Marines live and work alongside the joint force and like-minded allies and partners to prevent conflict, respond to crisis, and if the Nation calls, to fight and win.



