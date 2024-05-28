ASTORIA, Oregon – Sailors assigned to USS Augusta (LCS 34) and USS Montgomery (LCS 8) will pull into Astoria, Oregon on June 2, 2024. This port visit offers the public an opportunity to tour a U.S. Navy ship and meet with the crew as they showcase their ship’s capabilities. It also gives the public a chance to gain a better understanding of how sea services support national defense and freedom of the seas.



While in port, Sailors will have opportunities to participate in community planned events as well as explore the rich history and culture this beautiful area of coastal Oregon has to offer.



As part of the festivities, Augusta and Montgomery will be open for public tours at the Port of Astoria Pier 1 and Pier 1 West. Tours will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. All tours will be complete by 4 p.m., so the tour line may be cut earlier in the afternoon, depending on line waiting times. It is recommended that those interested arrive early.



When arriving for public tours, all visitors will be required to present government-issued photo identification and pass through an airport-style security screening checkpoint prior to boarding the ship. All visitors are subject to search prior to entering the security zone. Visitors are encouraged to bring as few items as possible when arriving for their tour, as there is no on-site storage, and should wear flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes, no open-toed shoes will be permitted.



Prohibited items on board include the following:



- Weapons, including knives, firearms and club weapons



- Defensive chemicals or sprays, including mace and pepper spray, including bear spray of other spray cans of any type



- Fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives



- Drugs and drug-related paraphernalia illegal by federal standards, including cannabis



- Large bags, including backpacks, diaper bags and large camera bags (small camera bags and small handbags may be permitted, but will be subject to search)



- Strollers



While general photography of this event is allowed, the use of drones in the area of Navy vessels is strictly prohibited.



Due to the nature of U.S. Navy ships, those with limited mobility, or those who require walkers or wheelchairs, may not be allowed on ship tours for their safety. In these cases, the Navy will facilitate a pier side brief.



Ship tour schedules and conditions are subject to change without prior notice.



Astoria’s strategic location is vital to connecting the communities on the Columbia River to the Pacific Ocean and the world. The Navy is grateful to Oregonians for their continued support to the sea services.



Media Opportunities



During the ship’s visit to Astoria, media are encouraged to contact Lt. Cmdr. Tim Pietrack with the Carrier Strike Group 11 Public Affairs Office by telephone at (360) 550-6220 regarding access to the ship to arrange interviews with the ship’s crew or to request other related information. Please note, the ship docking process can take up to an hour or more after arrival to complete.



All visitors and media are required to have an escort within the pier’s security perimeter and onboard the ship, so advanced scheduling is required. Access to the U.S. Navy ships must be arranged with Navy Public Affairs prior to arriving at the security checkpoint. Media should be prepared to present two forms of identification: proof of media credentials and a form of government-issued photo identification like a driver’s license or passport.



For more information about USS Augusta, please visit: https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lcs34/



For more information about USS Montgomery, please visit: https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lcs8/

