    Gaining Altitude: June 2024 Promotions

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing

    The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Senior Airman:
    Regan Berger
    Jasmine Browner
    Janay Cambridge
    Kelley Evans
    Adam Lassister
    Darron Nichols
    Nikaya Reynolds
    Bailey Robinson
    Eric Smith
    Candace Zellner
    Karla Zimmerman

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Jordyn Kennedy
    Matthew Moseley

    To Master Sgt.:
    Cassandra Baldwin
    Demarcus Cade
    Austin Coar
    Nicholas Munkachy
    Vincent Senegar

    To Chief Master Sgt.:
    Joshua Green

