The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Senior Airman:
Regan Berger
Jasmine Browner
Janay Cambridge
Kelley Evans
Adam Lassister
Darron Nichols
Nikaya Reynolds
Bailey Robinson
Eric Smith
Candace Zellner
Karla Zimmerman
To Tech. Sgt.:
Jordyn Kennedy
Matthew Moseley
To Master Sgt.:
Cassandra Baldwin
Demarcus Cade
Austin Coar
Nicholas Munkachy
Vincent Senegar
To Chief Master Sgt.:
Joshua Green
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2024 15:59
|Story ID:
|472808
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gaining Altitude: June 2024 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
