RSOM plays key role in Combined Resolve 24-2

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Mendez stands in front of the Reception, Staging, and Onward Movement (RSOM) office during Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, near Hohenfels Germany, June 1, 2024. Combined Resolve 24-2 is a collaborative U.S.-led exercise designed to reinforce strong and strategic relationships between the U.S., allies, and partner nations by demonstrating multi-domain large scale combat operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Uriah Clites)

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany— U.S. Soldiers with the Reception, Staging and Onward Movement team facilitate and support thousands of multinational service members for Exercise Combined Resolve 24-2, May 13 – June 12, 2024, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC) near Hohenfels, Germany.



“RSOM is the brains of the organization here at JMRC” explains Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Mendez. “Without this, rotations would not happen here. RSOM is a very, very important key that needs to be appreciated.”



Combined Resolve 24-2 is a a collaborative U.S.-led exercise designed to reinforce strong and strategic relationships between the U.S., allies, and partner nations by demonstrating multi-domain large scale combat operations. Over 4,000 military personnel from 16 Countries traveled to JMRC to gain or prove tactical, operational and strategic capabilities necessary to plan, execute and sustain combat operations in a contested environment.



RSOM plans and prepares for the participating units' incoming personnel, weapons and vehicles. They ensure the incoming units receive “life support” such as water, food, facilities, bunks, fuel, cleaning supplies, ammo and any additional items required to maintain their stay at JMRC.



The RSOM’s mission starts with planning months in advance to ensure visiting units will have proper staging of their equipment; all personnel, weapons and vehicles are tracked; chow plans are in place and that they understand safety measures for entering and exiting the training area.



“The great thing about RSOM is we understand the tasks, conditions and standards. [Although] somebody might slip up and miss it, we have each other...” said Mendez. “That is why I like this team so much.”



When a unit fails in some way, RSOM is there to help and keep them in the fight with the life support they need. The Soldiers with RSOM work seven days a week to prepare incoming units for their training here.



“I have a great team that supports me. [They] make everything happen, and I can’t be more satisfied with the team I have now,” said Mendez.



RSOM also contributes to the improvement of the entire JMRC mission by identifying and rectifying any issues in the execution of the training mission. RSOM is currently overseeing the formation of an additional site in the training area so that the notional enemy can better attack and provide more realistic training to the Soldiers participating.



“This job is fulfilling. [It] has challenged me beyond anything I have ever done physically. This is a mental game,” said Mendez. “I love problem solving, I enjoy finding problems and having solutions. Usually people just have problems; I have the intellect and resources to give them the solutions they require.”