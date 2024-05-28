Fuerzas Comando 24 Finale

Photo By Capt. Anthony Eliopoulos | Mexico takes the title of “best special operations force in the Americas”...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Anthony Eliopoulos | Mexico takes the title of “best special operations force in the Americas” following their performance during Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 24, 2024. FC24, a testament to the U.S. Southern Command’s commitment to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence, is a platform for persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard graphic by Capt. Anthony Eliopoulos / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

CERRO TIGRE, Panama — “Since 2004, we have gathered across the western hemisphere to test the skills of our best special operators, and it’s no small pass,” said Gen. Laura Richardson, commander of U.S. Southern Command, at the Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) closing ceremony. The rigorous 10-day, 17-event competition tested the competitors' physical ability, shooting marksmanship, swimming endurance and mental fortitude. FC24 was hosted by the Ministry of Security and the National Security Forces of Panama and was primarily located at the National Police Academy in Cerro Tigre. Fuerzas Comando is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise, which has been conducted primarily in Central and South America and the Caribbean since 2004. Both the opening and closing ceremonies were broadcast live by local Panamanian news outlets.



Over the course of the 10 days, there were five lead changes for first place, with Ecuador, The United States, and Colombia all holding the top spot at least once. However, a showing of teamwork during the final event of the competition on the obstacle course put Mexico in first place over the 17-country field. The United States left Panama as the top assaulter team, while Colombia earned the top sniper team title, and Mexico won the top physical team. The combination of these categories makes Fuerzas Comando what it is: a true test of who holds the best special operation force, or SOF, in the Americas. “It’s a celebration of all the partnerships and friendships, both at the unit level and the national level, but also at the personal level. It’s a chance for all the special operators in the western hemisphere to get together and have good fun and a really good competition,” said Gen. Peter Huntley, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command South.



Fuerzas Comando also provides the opportunity for the competing nations to come together, promote interoperability, military-to-military relationships, increase training knowledge, and improve regional security. “No other event brings together so many phenomenal units to compete and more importantly trade expertise,” said Gen. Bryan Fenton, commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, at the Senior Leader Seminar portion of FC24. “It’s the manifestation of the international SOF network. The relationships that start here, from the judges to the competitors, will last decades.” The Senior Leader Seminar provided a vehicle for dialogue and critical thinking on interoperability, focusing on transnational, transregional threat networks, and the impact those threats have on regional security and stability.



The effects of FC24 for all participating countries, goes beyond the battlefield. “This competition represents something bigger than all of us. This represents team democracy. And this is team democracy, as I look out at all of you,” Richardson said at the closing ceremony. The President of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, and the Minister of Public Security, Juan Manuel Pino Forero, joined General Richardson at the closing ceremony along with other distinguished Panamanian officials and U.S. military leaders. President Cortizo, General Richardson, and Minister Pino presented the top three teams with their respective trophies.



FC24 brought in approximately 450 military, law enforcement, and civilian personnel from all participating nations to take part in or support the competition. Fuerzas Comando will continue in 2025 in El Salvador.