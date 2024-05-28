Lifesaver on Leave: Moody Airman’s Preparedness Saves a Life

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – In the realm where heroism meets human spirit, the ability to save lives emerges not from mere training, but from the depths of preparedness and selflessness. This truth transcends uniforms and titles – concentrating on the values and moral principles that an individual holds close. In this case, the humble attitude and selfless nature of a dedicated Moody Air Force Base crew chief changed a stranger’s life forever.
Senior Airman Dalton Chambers, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron (RGS) Crew Chief, demonstrated exceptional bravery and preparedness when he provided life-saving aid to a gunshot victim while off duty. His actions prove the importance of Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training.
While on leave working at his family’s racetrack, Chambers sprang into action when he heard the sound of a gunshot. Rushing down from an observation tower, Chambers found a man who had a fresh gunshot wound to his leg – causing a life-threatening injury. Using his TCCC training, Chambers stabilized the victim and controlled the bleeding, saving the man’s life.
“When I heard the shot, I knew I had to act quickly,” Chambers said. “The training I received kicked in, and I just did what needed to be done to save his life.”
Chambers’ actions highlight the effectiveness of TCCC training, which prepares Airmen to respond to emergencies both on and off duty. The training covers care under fire, tactical field care, and casualty evacuation care, all which Chambers utilized during the incident.
“I think everyone inside and outside the military should have TCCC training,” said Chambers. “You will never know when you will need to help someone in need”
Chambers’ readiness to act in a crisis is consistent with the commander’s priority of preparing the force. His quick thinking and preparedness were previously demonstrated when he helped an Airman suffering from heatstroke during a physical training session.
"His dedication and preparedness are exactly what we strive for in our airmen,” said Tech. Sgt. Wade Clark, 71st RGS Expeditor. “He carries an individual first aid kit everywhere even while on leave … he is committed to being ready at all times.”
With future aspirations to become a chaplain, Chambers’ positive outlook and moral values serve as a beacon for his teammates and the future generation of airmen. His readiness and willingness to act in emergencies highlight the vital role of TCCC training in preparing Airmen to be lifesavers, both on and off duty.
“It’s rare to find someone who not only encounters these situations but also responds correctly and effectively,” declared Clark. “Chambers' actions were exceptional and worthy of recognition.”
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 16:51
|Story ID:
|472784
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
